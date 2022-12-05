Read full article on original website
Laurie Gutierrez
3d ago
I this is what happens we you do t use your blinker, on you cell phone , and think if you do 60 mph you’ll get there faster. Advice PAY ATTENTION!!!
Reply(1)
4
Kat
3d ago
Typical bad drivers who don’t know how to drive period. No big deal. There are people getting killed, gangs and homeless people all over town. There’s probably the whole police force there 🤣🤣🤣
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
Related
Update: woman in fiery crash transported to local hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 1 outside Lompoc Thursday afternoon due to a fiery crash that closed one northbound lane.
vidanewspaper.com
20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Oxnard
On Monday, December 5, 2022, at about 12:50 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a shooting victim in the 1200 block of W. Gonzales Rd. When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male, later identified as John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services quickly arrived and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, Carrillo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ventura County Reporter
Two convicted for parking structure shooting
AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks
Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
signalscv.com
Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura County Man
The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura County man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 34-year-old Ryder Sturt of Port Hueneme. Sturt...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Fire and SUV Crashes Into Local Hotel
A work van caught fire at a condo complex and a separate vehicle crashed into the side of a local hotel on Tuesday morning. John Palminteri reports a van parked inside the condo complex at 521 W. Montecito Street caught fire, but did not damage residential units. The owner was...
Body Found Outside Of California Elementary School
The basketball court was roped off with crime scene tape.
KTLA.com
Truck full of juveniles leads police on wild high-speed chase through 3 counties
A dangerous, high-speed police chase that started in Ventura County ended in downtown Los Angeles late Monday evening with a suspected hit-and-run driver and four passengers taken into custody. Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department initiated the pursuit on the 126 Freeway in Fillmore, before handing it off to...
Ventura man identified as deceased diver found in Seal Cove area
The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed the identity of the deceased diver who was recovered from the area of Seal Cove on Nov. 11, 2022.
Body found at park near elementary school in Santa Clarita, authorities say
A body was found at a park adjacent to an elementary school in Santa Clarita, prompting an investigation, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash
Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
kvta.com
Oxnard Police Investigtate Gang Related Killing
The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating what they believe was a gang-related killing early Monday morning. It was reported around 12:50 AM in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road at Lantana Street in an apartment complex. They say that 20-year-old John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard was...
Elaborate Poaching Operation Involving Notorious “E-Bike Crew” Busted in California
A poaching ring that allegedly operated with the help of a hunting license vendor has been shut down by California Fish and Wildlife officials. The operation allegedly used forged hunting tags to illegally take dozens of big game animals over a three-year period. The accused include Juventino Reyes Guerrera, who...
Driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after scary crash into a tree on Highway 101
The motorist was somehow unhurt in the crash that mangled a Toyota Camry.
foxla.com
Wildlife trafficking crew charged with poaching crimes in Ventura County
VENTURA, Calif. - Seven people part of a group of poachers and wildlife traffickers known as the "E-Bike Crew" were charged for several poaching crimes including animal abuse, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Six suspects - Martin Bravo Sr. of Oxnard, Martin Bravo of Oxnard, Gilberto Lopez...
Comments / 6