Oxnard, CA

Laurie Gutierrez
3d ago

I this is what happens we you do t use your blinker, on you cell phone , and think if you do 60 mph you’ll get there faster. Advice PAY ATTENTION!!!

4
Kat
3d ago

Typical bad drivers who don’t know how to drive period. No big deal. There are people getting killed, gangs and homeless people all over town. There’s probably the whole police force there 🤣🤣🤣

2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vidanewspaper.com

20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Oxnard

On Monday, December 5, 2022, at about 12:50 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a shooting victim in the 1200 block of W. Gonzales Rd. When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male, later identified as John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services quickly arrived and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, Carrillo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OXNARD, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Two convicted for parking structure shooting

AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
signalscv.com

Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Fire and SUV Crashes Into Local Hotel

A work van caught fire at a condo complex and a separate vehicle crashed into the side of a local hotel on Tuesday morning. John Palminteri reports a van parked inside the condo complex at 521 W. Montecito Street caught fire, but did not damage residential units. The owner was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash

Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
AZUSA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park

Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Investigtate Gang Related Killing

The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating what they believe was a gang-related killing early Monday morning. It was reported around 12:50 AM in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road at Lantana Street in an apartment complex. They say that 20-year-old John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard was...
OXNARD, CA

