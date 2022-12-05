Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
Carlos Correa attracting interest from surprise team?
Carlos Correa is among the best free agents left on the market, though the rumors about where he might land have been relatively scarce. A report on Friday raised speculation that a surprising team may be a factor in his market. ESPN’s Buster Olney, in an appearance on 95.7 The...
Xander Bogaerts takes subtle shot at Boston Red Sox in introductory press conference
Xander Bogaerts landed with the San Diego Padres, becoming one of the latest top MLB free agents to leave his
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams
The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
1 AL team being linked to Carlos Rodón
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom has signed with the Texas Rangers.
Russell Wilson shown with big knot on his head
Russell Wilson was shown with a big knot on his head after hitting his head against the turf during Sunday’s Week 14 game between his Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson headed to the medical tent and left the game after hitting his head. He was scrambling...
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
Blue Jays linked to possible move for disgruntled All-Star
The Toronto Blue Jays could be trying to keep up wth the Joneses in the American League East. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Friday that the Blue Jays are a possible trade suitor for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morosi notes that Toronto ideally wants to add a player who can play center field and who can bat from the left side, both of which Reynolds checks off.
Report: Padres were willing to offer wild contract to Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge turned down a last-minute overture from the San Diego Padres, but his reason for doing so certainly was not down to the money. The Padres were willing to offer Judge over $400 million over 14 years to beat both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 14-year deal likely would have been blocked by Major League Baseball as an attempt to circumvent the luxury tax, though things never got to that point.
Tom Brady had cool gesture for his high school
Tom Brady’s former high school, Serra of San Mateo, is currently 13-0 and slated to play nationally-ranked St. John Bosco in the California State Championship Bowl Game for the Open Division. The game will be played at Saddleback College, which is 417 miles south of the high school. That’s...
Willson Contreras shares when he started thinking about playing for Cardinals
Veteran catcher Willson Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week. It was a deal he began dreaming of long before it was even a realistic possibility. On Friday afternoon, the Cardinals officially introduced Contreras and he had an interesting revelation for everyone...
MLB threatened players from investigating juiced balls
Major League Baseball has denied that any so-called “juiced balls” were still in circulation during the 2022 season, and the league seems to have gone to great lengths to prevent anyone from concluding otherwise. Meredith Wills, the astrophysicist who discovered that MLB used two different baseballs in 2021,...
Tom Brady got crazy number of family/friends tickets for 49ers game
Tom Brady has played in countless big games throughout his legendary career, but his family and friends might say the most important one took place on Sunday in San Francisco. Brady grew up in the Bay Area rooting for the 49ers. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Niners on Sunday, it marked only the second time in his 23 NFL seasons that Brady has played a game in San Francisco. To say he had a lot of family and friends who wanted to attend would be an understatement.
Could sale of Washington Nationals fall through?
The Washington Nationals have been negotiating a potential sale of their franchise to billionaire Ted Leonsis, but there appears to be at least one significant obstacle standing in the way of a deal. It was revealed earlier this year that the Lerner family is looking to sell the Nats. The...
NBA legend Paul Silas dies at 79
Former NBA champion Paul Silas has died. Bob Ryan, who covered the Boston Celtics when Silas was with the team in the 1970s, shared the news of Silas’ death on Sunday morning. Silas played in the NBA from 1964-1980. He was with the Celtics from 1972-1976 and helped the...
Video: Grant Williams got unusual ejection from game against Warriors
A frustrating night got even more so on Saturday for Grant Williams. Williams and the Boston Celtics lost on the road to the rival Golden State Warriors in a game they largely trailed in throughout. Though the Celtics mounted a late comeback and trimmed the Warriors’ lead down from 17 to eight in the fourth quarter, Golden State hit back with baskets on four of their five next possessions to put the game away.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
22K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 2