Aaron Judge turned down a last-minute overture from the San Diego Padres, but his reason for doing so certainly was not down to the money. The Padres were willing to offer Judge over $400 million over 14 years to beat both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 14-year deal likely would have been blocked by Major League Baseball as an attempt to circumvent the luxury tax, though things never got to that point.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO