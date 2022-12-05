ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

1 AL team being linked to Carlos Rodón

The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom has signed with the Texas Rangers.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays linked to possible move for disgruntled All-Star

The Toronto Blue Jays could be trying to keep up wth the Joneses in the American League East. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Friday that the Blue Jays are a possible trade suitor for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morosi notes that Toronto ideally wants to add a player who can play center field and who can bat from the left side, both of which Reynolds checks off.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres were willing to offer wild contract to Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge turned down a last-minute overture from the San Diego Padres, but his reason for doing so certainly was not down to the money. The Padres were willing to offer Judge over $400 million over 14 years to beat both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 14-year deal likely would have been blocked by Major League Baseball as an attempt to circumvent the luxury tax, though things never got to that point.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

MLB threatened players from investigating juiced balls

Major League Baseball has denied that any so-called “juiced balls” were still in circulation during the 2022 season, and the league seems to have gone to great lengths to prevent anyone from concluding otherwise. Meredith Wills, the astrophysicist who discovered that MLB used two different baseballs in 2021,...
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady got crazy number of family/friends tickets for 49ers game

Tom Brady has played in countless big games throughout his legendary career, but his family and friends might say the most important one took place on Sunday in San Francisco. Brady grew up in the Bay Area rooting for the 49ers. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Niners on Sunday, it marked only the second time in his 23 NFL seasons that Brady has played a game in San Francisco. To say he had a lot of family and friends who wanted to attend would be an understatement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Could sale of Washington Nationals fall through?

The Washington Nationals have been negotiating a potential sale of their franchise to billionaire Ted Leonsis, but there appears to be at least one significant obstacle standing in the way of a deal. It was revealed earlier this year that the Lerner family is looking to sell the Nats. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

NBA legend Paul Silas dies at 79

Former NBA champion Paul Silas has died. Bob Ryan, who covered the Boston Celtics when Silas was with the team in the 1970s, shared the news of Silas’ death on Sunday morning. Silas played in the NBA from 1964-1980. He was with the Celtics from 1972-1976 and helped the...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Grant Williams got unusual ejection from game against Warriors

A frustrating night got even more so on Saturday for Grant Williams. Williams and the Boston Celtics lost on the road to the rival Golden State Warriors in a game they largely trailed in throughout. Though the Celtics mounted a late comeback and trimmed the Warriors’ lead down from 17 to eight in the fourth quarter, Golden State hit back with baskets on four of their five next possessions to put the game away.
BOSTON, MA
