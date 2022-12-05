ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvhsathletics.com

Lady Kougars Survive Hanover Central, Win 50-39

It took the Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars all four quarters Tuesday night, but in the end, they defeated the Hanover Central Wildcats in the “cat fight”. Trailing 22-20 at the half, the Lady Kougars used a spirited defensive effort in the second half to separate from the Wildcats, ultimately providing the final 50-39 outcome.
HANOVER, IN
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Swimming falls to Highland 102 – 77

Despite being inched out by Highland, the boys KV boys swin team was able to snag 8 personal records and 1 season best swim: Preston Kritlow(2), Kyle Chapman(2), Thomas Ketchem(2), Kasey Hershman, Gabe Bristol, and Luke Bristol with a season best. The boys will take on KNox Thursday at home. Go Kougars!
HIGHLAND, IN
kvhsathletics.com

Girls Varsity Swimming beats Highland 126 – 45

1st Maddie Rish-PR 2nd Danica Samuelson-PR 1st Rylee Swafford, Ania Adamczyk, Danica Samuelson, Maddie Rish. 2nd Madilyn Lee-Whited, Maya Gonzalez, Madison Glusak, JoJo Short. 4th Miranda Ruvalcaba, Olivia Stephens, Greta Alicea, Libbie Spelz. 100 Back:. 1st Brianna Castle. 2nd Madilyn Lee-Whited. 3rd Miranda Ruvalcaba. 100 Breast:. 1st Rylee Swafford-SB 2nd...
HIGHLAND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified

HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
HOBART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site

(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
LA PORTE, IN
wyrz.org

Indiana Board of Education Approves Three New Locally Created Graduation Pathways, Provides Indiana GPS Update

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman

HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
HOBART, IN
valpo.life

Valparaiso Community Schools Announces Restructuring of Special Education Services

At the Porter County Education Services (PCES) Board meeting on. December 6, Porter County area superintendents voted to restructure services to students who benefit from special education programming. Specifically, each member district, including Valparaiso Community Schools, will be able to employ their own building-based special education teachers and paraprofessionals beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
VALPARAISO, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Jimmy John’s- and Little Caesars-anchored retail center, a 3,412-square-foot retail property in Chesterton, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive...
CHESTERTON, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Portage firefighter training came just in time for severe crash

When a fatal six-vehicle crash happened in Portage last month, firefighters were quickly forced to put their training into practice. Portage Fire Chief Randy Wilkening says his firefighters had just completed an extrication class with Precision Towing, when they were called to the wreck at Willowcreek and Lute on November 8.
PORTAGE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Liquor Approved for New Downtown Eatery

(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is helping a new restaurant downtown by allowing it to expand its alcoholic beverage offerings. The La Porte City Council approved a three-way liquor license for Bon Viet by a unanimous vote Monday night. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the liquor license allows beer, wine, and liquor to be part of the menu. Beer and wine have been served there since the restaurant opened at the former T-Berry’s Diner at 501 Lincolnway.
LA PORTE, IN
WHIO Dayton

CONCERT UPDATE: Travis Tritt is coming to Hobart Arena

The Hobart Arena just announced that Travis Tritt is coming back to the venue in 2023. You can see him along with special guests War Hippies on Thursday, March 30th at 7:30 PM. Concert Info. Date: Friday, March 30th. Time: 7:30 PM. Location: Hobart Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
HOBART, IN
95.3 MNC

Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City

One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy