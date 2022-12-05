Read full article on original website
Lady Kougars Survive Hanover Central, Win 50-39
It took the Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars all four quarters Tuesday night, but in the end, they defeated the Hanover Central Wildcats in the “cat fight”. Trailing 22-20 at the half, the Lady Kougars used a spirited defensive effort in the second half to separate from the Wildcats, ultimately providing the final 50-39 outcome.
Boys Varsity Swimming falls to Highland 102 – 77
Despite being inched out by Highland, the boys KV boys swin team was able to snag 8 personal records and 1 season best swim: Preston Kritlow(2), Kyle Chapman(2), Thomas Ketchem(2), Kasey Hershman, Gabe Bristol, and Luke Bristol with a season best. The boys will take on KNox Thursday at home. Go Kougars!
Girls Varsity Swimming beats Highland 126 – 45
1st Maddie Rish-PR 2nd Danica Samuelson-PR 1st Rylee Swafford, Ania Adamczyk, Danica Samuelson, Maddie Rish. 2nd Madilyn Lee-Whited, Maya Gonzalez, Madison Glusak, JoJo Short. 4th Miranda Ruvalcaba, Olivia Stephens, Greta Alicea, Libbie Spelz. 100 Back:. 1st Brianna Castle. 2nd Madilyn Lee-Whited. 3rd Miranda Ruvalcaba. 100 Breast:. 1st Rylee Swafford-SB 2nd...
Watch Girls Basketball destroy the Munster Mustangs
Hi! My name is Madi and I’m a junior this year. This is my first year on LCTV. I’m so excited to work with all of my friends this upcoming year!
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
Drone video captures high winds hit Michigan City lighthouse
Such an awesome look at last week’s sand-drifting, wave generating strong winds in Michigan City by drone from our friends at Timeless Aerial Photography! Stunning!!
Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site
(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
Indiana Board of Education Approves Three New Locally Created Graduation Pathways, Provides Indiana GPS Update
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
Valparaiso Community Schools Announces Restructuring of Special Education Services
At the Porter County Education Services (PCES) Board meeting on. December 6, Porter County area superintendents voted to restructure services to students who benefit from special education programming. Specifically, each member district, including Valparaiso Community Schools, will be able to employ their own building-based special education teachers and paraprofessionals beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
‘Sneezing fit’ causes deadly crash in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A sneezing fit caused a deadly crash Friday in Northwest Indiana. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to Route 6, just east of State Road 149, on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. A 69-year-old Valparaiso man told police he was traveling westbound on Route...
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Jimmy John’s- and Little Caesars-anchored retail center, a 3,412-square-foot retail property in Chesterton, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive...
Portage firefighter training came just in time for severe crash
When a fatal six-vehicle crash happened in Portage last month, firefighters were quickly forced to put their training into practice. Portage Fire Chief Randy Wilkening says his firefighters had just completed an extrication class with Precision Towing, when they were called to the wreck at Willowcreek and Lute on November 8.
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
Liquor Approved for New Downtown Eatery
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is helping a new restaurant downtown by allowing it to expand its alcoholic beverage offerings. The La Porte City Council approved a three-way liquor license for Bon Viet by a unanimous vote Monday night. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the liquor license allows beer, wine, and liquor to be part of the menu. Beer and wine have been served there since the restaurant opened at the former T-Berry’s Diner at 501 Lincolnway.
CONCERT UPDATE: Travis Tritt is coming to Hobart Arena
The Hobart Arena just announced that Travis Tritt is coming back to the venue in 2023. You can see him along with special guests War Hippies on Thursday, March 30th at 7:30 PM. Concert Info. Date: Friday, March 30th. Time: 7:30 PM. Location: Hobart Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
Driver's apparent sneezing attack causes 3-car fatal crash in Northwest Indiana: Police
A man has died in a three-car crash that, according to police, was caused by a fellow driver’s sneezing. The chain reaction crash started on U.S. Highway 6 between State Road 149 and County Road 200 West in Liberty Township, Indiana.
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
2 Gary police officers injured when driver running from officer crashes into them
GARY, Ind. — Two Gary, Indiana police officers were injured Wednesday after their car was hit by a driver fleeing from another police officer, according to police. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to a fight at a home with someone leaving and firing shots, according to Gary police. An officer found the driver and […]
Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City
One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
