ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson leaves game with alarming injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson endured a frightening moment during the fourth quarter of his Denver Broncos’ Week 14 game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson was scrambling for a first down when he was tackled by Chiefs lineman Frank Clark. As he was tackled, Wilson’s head hit the turf hard, and he appeared to be dazed in the immediate aftermath of the hit.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos, Chiefs have to be separated after game

Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs players had to be separated at the end of KC’s 34-28 win over Denver in Week 14 on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes executed a couple of kneeldowns to run off the final time on the clock. As time expired and the game ended, players got into it. You can see Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett yelling at his players to move out of the way. Andy Reid was seen getting in the mix as well.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Russell Wilson got absolutely embarrassed on pick-6

The Denver Broncos appear to find a new way to hit rock bottom every week, but Russell Wilson may have finally found it for himself Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson and the Broncos were blitzed by the Chiefs in the first half, as Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead before halftime. The real backbreaker was Wilson throwing a pick-six to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., but that does not even begin to cover how pitiful it was.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win

Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy’s dad shown crying after son’s big TD pass

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked like a seasoned veteran early on in his first career start on Sunday, and his father was overwhelmed by the performance. Purdy and the Niners jumped out to an early lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Purdy threw a perfect deep strike to Christian McAffrey to help put San Francisco up 21-0, the rookie’s father, Shawn, was shown crying in the stands at Levi’s Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the most harsh in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Lock goes viral for funny gesture on sidelines

Drew Lock went viral on Sunday for an unintentionally funny gesture he made. Lock’s Seattle Seahawks were trailing the Carolina Panthers 10-0 in the first quarter of their Week 14 game. Geno Smith threw deep down the left sideline for Noah Fant, but the pass went incomplete. Lock, who...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Stetson Bennett responds to Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy talk

Stetson Bennett on Friday answered a question from the media about some of the hate he has faced for being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Bennett is one of the four finalists invited to New York City for Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Some fans felt Bennett was an undeserved finalist and that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should have been there. One fan even appeared to have paid a Twitter bot farm to disseminate complaints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Jefferson shares 1 complaint for NFL after loss to Lions

Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski throws shade at Cowboys

Rob Gronkowski made his first in-studio appearance of the season on FOX’s NFL pregame show Sunday, and he wasted no time delivering a hot take. Gronkowski and his colleagues were discussing the NFC playoff picture when the former tight end brought up the Dallas Cowboys. He said he does not feel people are giving the Minnesota Vikings enough credit and took a shot at the Cowboys for being all hype every year.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
22K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy