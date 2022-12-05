Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson leaves game with alarming injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson endured a frightening moment during the fourth quarter of his Denver Broncos’ Week 14 game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson was scrambling for a first down when he was tackled by Chiefs lineman Frank Clark. As he was tackled, Wilson’s head hit the turf hard, and he appeared to be dazed in the immediate aftermath of the hit.
Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony
Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough. Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes. Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was...
Broncos, Chiefs have to be separated after game
Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs players had to be separated at the end of KC’s 34-28 win over Denver in Week 14 on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes executed a couple of kneeldowns to run off the final time on the clock. As time expired and the game ended, players got into it. You can see Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett yelling at his players to move out of the way. Andy Reid was seen getting in the mix as well.
Video: Russell Wilson got absolutely embarrassed on pick-6
The Denver Broncos appear to find a new way to hit rock bottom every week, but Russell Wilson may have finally found it for himself Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson and the Broncos were blitzed by the Chiefs in the first half, as Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead before halftime. The real backbreaker was Wilson throwing a pick-six to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., but that does not even begin to cover how pitiful it was.
Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
Russell Wilson shown with big knot on his head
Russell Wilson was shown with a big knot on his head after hitting his head against the turf during Sunday’s Week 14 game between his Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson headed to the medical tent and left the game after hitting his head. He was scrambling...
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Tom Brady suffers right hand injury against 49ers
Tom Brady gritted his way through a tough Week 14 loss to San Francisco on Sunday while playing through an injury. Brady suffered a right hand injury when he hit his throwing hand against a helmet on his follow-through after making a throw. Brady was shaking his hand out after...
Former Broncos players to donate their brains to CTE research
Last month, the National Institutes of Health acknowledged for the first time a causal link between repeated blows to the head and CTE.
Brock Purdy’s dad shown crying after son’s big TD pass
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked like a seasoned veteran early on in his first career start on Sunday, and his father was overwhelmed by the performance. Purdy and the Niners jumped out to an early lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Purdy threw a perfect deep strike to Christian McAffrey to help put San Francisco up 21-0, the rookie’s father, Shawn, was shown crying in the stands at Levi’s Stadium.
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the most harsh in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Drew Lock goes viral for funny gesture on sidelines
Drew Lock went viral on Sunday for an unintentionally funny gesture he made. Lock’s Seattle Seahawks were trailing the Carolina Panthers 10-0 in the first quarter of their Week 14 game. Geno Smith threw deep down the left sideline for Noah Fant, but the pass went incomplete. Lock, who...
Jaelan Phillips victim of terrible roughing the passer penalty call
Jaelan Phillips was the latest victim of a terrible roughing the passer penalty call. The Los Angeles Chargers had a 3rd-and-9 from the 18 while leading 17-7 at home against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 14 game on Sunday night. Justin Herbert took a snap from the shotgun and was sacked by Phillips.
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
Caleb Williams had great line for his fellow Heisman Trophy finalists
Caleb Williams gave a lengthy speech on Saturday night after winning the Heisman Trophy that included a great line for his fellow finalists. The USC Trojans quarterback won the Heisman Trophy easily over the other three finalists. But he recognizes they all have something he doesn’t: a chance to win the national championship.
Stetson Bennett responds to Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy talk
Stetson Bennett on Friday answered a question from the media about some of the hate he has faced for being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Bennett is one of the four finalists invited to New York City for Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Some fans felt Bennett was an undeserved finalist and that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should have been there. One fan even appeared to have paid a Twitter bot farm to disseminate complaints.
Justin Jefferson shares 1 complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Rob Gronkowski throws shade at Cowboys
Rob Gronkowski made his first in-studio appearance of the season on FOX’s NFL pregame show Sunday, and he wasted no time delivering a hot take. Gronkowski and his colleagues were discussing the NFC playoff picture when the former tight end brought up the Dallas Cowboys. He said he does not feel people are giving the Minnesota Vikings enough credit and took a shot at the Cowboys for being all hype every year.
College RB grabs fan’s beer after scoring touchdown
There have been many legendary touchdown celebrations in recent years, but Sacramento State running back Marcus Fulcher took the cake on Friday night. Or perhaps more accurately, he took the beer. After a 35-yard touchdown scamper, Fulcher reached into the stands and grabbed a beer from a fan. He took...
Mike White got hit so hard in the ribs by Bills
There’s a lot of things you can say about Mike White, but one thing you can’t say is that he’s not tough. White took some serious punishment during his New York Jets’ 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 on Sunday. White left the...
