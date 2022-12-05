Read full article on original website
uoflcardgame.com
Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football
Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Scott Satterfield's Cincinnati staff taking shape with key additions
Scott Satterfield’s Cincinnati staff quickly is taking shape, even as the Bearcats continue their bowl prep to face Satterfield’s old team, Louisville, and the Cardinals’ remaining staff in the postseason. Per sources with direct knowledge, Satterfield already is bringing with him Bryan Brown, Nic Cardwell, Derek Nicholson...
The Jim Rome Show: Scott Satterfield on Picking Up Where Luke Fickell Left Off
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield joins Jim Rome to talk about why he chose Cincinnati and picking up where Luke Fickell left off.
Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message
Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday. Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009. A few hours after this move was announced,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Report: 2023 4-Star TE Louisville Commit Jamari Johnson To Visit Pitt This Weekend
Pitt is looking to taking advantage of some recent head coaching shuffling in the ACC. Many were caught off guard with the news this week that Scott Satterfield was leaving Louisville to become the head coach at Cincinnati. That surprise announcement has led to some Louisville recruits looking around at...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Purdue's Jeff Brohm leaving to coach at Louisville, ESPN reports
Purdue's Jeff Brohm is finalizing that will take him back home to coach at his alma mater, according to ESPN.
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
Timeline: From player to coach, Jeff Brohm's football career
Jeff Brohm's career is returning to its roots. A high school All-American at Louisville Trinity High, Brohm starred at quarterback for the Cardinals before spending a few years playing professionally and moving into the coaching industry. Beginning with his senior year at Trinity through the decision to become Louisville's next...
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment
Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
Former UC Coaching Candidate Joining Deion Sanders Colorado Staff
The Buffs are getting ready to load the roster with talent.
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak opening soon, and executive chef is from Louisville
ELIZABETH, Ind. — A Louisville chef will be calling the shots at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak in Caesar's Southern Indiana. The restaurant announced on Tuesday that chef Stephen Dunn, of Louisville, would be the executive chef. “Chef Dunn’s impressive resume and skill set made him an easy choice...
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WKRC
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
Will we see much snow this December?
December 1st marks the beginning of “Meteorological” winter and it is one of our snowiest months. Brandon has a look at what you can expect to see this month.
WHAS 11
What you should do immediately following a car accident
Louisville attorney Alex White on Great Day Live! Click here, to contact Alex White.
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition after serious crash on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash Tuesday evening. LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cane Run Road near Logistics Drive. Ruoff said a man was driving on Cane Run Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
Wave 3
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
