Porch piracy ranks high in two Connecticut cities, with delivery thefts in New Haven and Hartford ranking forth worst in the entire country.
3 Killed in Blast at San Antonio Construction Company
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued investigating the cause of an explosion that killed three people at a San Antonio construction company. The explosion happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at K-Bar Services. Authorities initially found one person who died at the scene. Investigators later announced that...
Ex-Md. Prosecutor Pleads Guilty Over Ex-Partners' Records
BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland prosecutor has formally acknowledged making false statements to obtain cell phone records for his ex-romantic partners to stalk them. Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to two counts of fraud in connection with obtaining the confidential records, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. Bars Russian Diplomats From Soviet Graves on Alaska Base - TASS
(Reuters) - U.S. officials barred Russian diplomats from visiting the graves of Soviet servicemen at a cemetery on a military base in Alaska, Russian state agency TASS said on Sunday. Russia's embassy in Washington said on the Telegram messaging app late on Saturday that a group of Russian diplomats had...
Lockerbie Plane Bombing Suspect Taken Into U.S. Custody
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that killed 270 people after it blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988 is in custody in the United States, Scottish and U.S. law enforcement officials said on Sunday. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir...
Michigan Judge Tosses Charges Against Former Governor in Flint Water Crisis
(Reuters) -A Michigan judge has dismissed charges against former Governor Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, his attorney said on Friday, several months after the state Supreme Court ruled that grand jury indictments returned in the case were invalid. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm dismissed the...
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Seeks Plea Deal to Avoid Death Penalty
(Reuters) - The white man who admitted to shooting dead 10 Black people at a western New York grocery store in May would consider pleading guilty to federal charges if prosecutors do not pursue a death sentence, media outlets reported on Friday citing his attorneys. Lawyers for Payton Gendron, 19,...
