BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland prosecutor has formally acknowledged making false statements to obtain cell phone records for his ex-romantic partners to stalk them. Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to two counts of fraud in connection with obtaining the confidential records, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO