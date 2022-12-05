Former National Security Adviser John Bolton blistered Donald Trump as a has-been and political albatross around the neck of the GOP in a new interview about his former boss’s electoral prospects for 2024.Mr Trump announced his campaign for president earlier this month, days after the bulk of the midterm elections concluded, and it was clear that a fixation on the 2020 election conspiracies that he espouses hurt GOP candidates in key elections around the country.The ex-president has since faced a newly resurgent resistance by the GOP establishment, which has pounded him as a political liability in the editorial pages...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO