Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: I Never Experienced Racism Until I Married Harry
With all the racial strife making headlines in America these days, it’s not uncommon for people in the UK and other foreign nations to look at the situation with a mix of pity and disdain. There’s a widespread feeling in the global community that Americans are simply ill-equipped to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Loren and Alexei Tell Her Parents that They Might Move to Israel! It Doesn't Go Well
These days, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are living the chaos of having three under three. On the Season 2 premiere of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, they’re considering the options for their future. Will they move to the place where they met, Israel, uprooting their lives and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown: Kody is a Jerk Because He Hates Women!
If you’ve been watching the current season of Sister Wives, then you know that Kody has been kind of a jackass. Like more than normal, even. The issue, of course, is that Christine made the decision to leave him, and that left him feeling sad, but he’s too narcissistic to be able to process that, so he acts out instead.
‘I feel terrible’: Kathy Hilton apologises to Mariska Hargitay for PCA speech incident
Kathy Hilton has apologised for applying lipstick during actor Mariska Hargitay’s speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she feels “terrible” over the now-viral moment where she reached into her bag and applied lipstick while Hargitay accepted her award.“I adore and I respect Mariska very much,” Hilton, 63, told Extra on Friday (9 December).“I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible.”Hilton added that she “would never do anything to be rude intentionally” and that it was the first time “being back on the stage with some of the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tori Roloff Says She's "Exhausted," Tells Husband to Sleep Elsewhere in Stunning LPBW Clip
Little People. Big World. In a clip for next Tuesday’s brand new episode of Little People, Big World, Tori Roloff and her husband Zach sit down for a discussion on the patio of their home. It quickly becomes apparent, however, that things are not all peaches and/or cream between...
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Won't Let Kody Beat Me Into Submission!
Kody Brown is already down one sister wife. And the way he’s acting these days on Season 17 of his plural family’s TLC reality show?. It sure seems like he’s trying to force another one out the door as well. Over the last couple episodes, viewers have...
The Hollywood Gossip
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Break Silence on Stunning Reconciliation: "Everything Happens for a Reason."
Even in the wake of ugly lying and cheating rumors?. Back in September, sources confirmed that Peter Weber — a horny pilot who previously served as the lead on The Bachelor — had gotten back together with Kelley Flanagan, one of the suitors on his season of this ABC reality show.
The Hollywood Gossip
Sumit Tells Jenny His Harebrained Scheme to Win His Parents' Love: Let's Have a Kid!
During last weekend’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, meeting Sumit’s family didn’t go well. We know that they want a separation from Jenny. Meaning that things are arguably worse than they were before. Sumit is so desperate to appease his toxic relatives that he will do...
Comments / 0