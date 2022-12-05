ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meghan Markle: I Never Experienced Racism Until I Married Harry

With all the racial strife making headlines in America these days, it’s not uncommon for people in the UK and other foreign nations to look at the situation with a mix of pity and disdain. There’s a widespread feeling in the global community that Americans are simply ill-equipped to...
Robyn Brown: Kody is a Jerk Because He Hates Women!

If you’ve been watching the current season of Sister Wives, then you know that Kody has been kind of a jackass. Like more than normal, even. The issue, of course, is that Christine made the decision to leave him, and that left him feeling sad, but he’s too narcissistic to be able to process that, so he acts out instead.
‘I feel terrible’: Kathy Hilton apologises to Mariska Hargitay for PCA speech incident

Kathy Hilton has apologised for applying lipstick during actor Mariska Hargitay’s speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she feels “terrible” over the now-viral moment where she reached into her bag and applied lipstick while Hargitay accepted her award.“I adore and I respect Mariska very much,” Hilton, 63, told Extra on Friday (9 December).“I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible.”Hilton added that she “would never do anything to be rude intentionally” and that it was the first time “being back on the stage with some of the...
Janelle Brown: I Won't Let Kody Beat Me Into Submission!

Kody Brown is already down one sister wife. And the way he’s acting these days on Season 17 of his plural family’s TLC reality show?. It sure seems like he’s trying to force another one out the door as well. Over the last couple episodes, viewers have...

