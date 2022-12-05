Read full article on original website
On-Demand Portion of RVDA Convention/Expo Launches
The on-demand portion of the RV Dealers Convention/Expo has now been opened to dealership employees and any other stakeholders who would like to access educational sessions, webinars and any of the other programming that took place during November’s event. The link is here and will be open through Jan....
Report: Labor Quality Still Big Concern to Business
Small businesses reporting labor quality as their top small business operating problem remains elevated at 21%, according to NFIB’s monthly jobs report. Nine percent of owners reported labor cost as their single most important problem, down one point from October. “The small business economy is recovering, but owners continue...
Kampgrounds of America Rolls Out Internship Program
Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is piloting a new Campground Management Internship Program that will offer undergraduate students hands-on experience in outdoor hospitality management at KOA campgrounds across the United States. The 12-week Campground Management Internship Program will allow undergrads to work alongside experienced campground managers to offer a hands-on outdoor...
Pressure Systems and TST Make Leadership Appointments
San Antonio-based Pressure Systems International has promoted James Sharkey to president of P.S.I. and said he will continue to guide the company in new directions, domestically and internationally. Celebrating more than 38 years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry, Sharkey previously served as vice president of global sales and marketing and has been with P.S.I. for 10 years.
Re-broadcast of RVIA Webinar on EVs Available
This week, the RV Industry Association hosted a first-ever “e-RVs and the Impact on the RV Industry” webinar for association members. The webinar presented a panel of RV industry leaders currently invested and exploring the successful integration of these new power systems solutions. The panel discussion centered around the strategic deployment of electric vehicles and the current opportunities and challenges at play for the RV industry.
RVIA Spotlights 40 Under 40 Honoree
Kyle Correa-Brady, the RV Industry Association’s assistant general counsel, is congratulated by the organization by being recognized in RV PRO’s annual 40 Under 40 Class of 2022. First joining the RV Industry Association in April 2017 as a staff attorney, Correa-Brady was promoted to assistant general counsel in...
Grote Industries Expands in Apodaca, Mexico
Grote Industries has expanded its engineering design center and production facility in Apodaca, Mexico. The branch there is called Grote Industries de Mexico. In addition to expanding its design and engineering center, manufacturing space has been expanded by more than 50% to accommodate new production and shipping capacity. These improvements will increase efficiency, reduce costs and help Grote remain at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said.
RVDA of Canada Renews Endorsement Relationship with Wells Fargo
The RV Dealers Association of Canada has renewed its endorsement relationship with Wells Fargo Distribution Finance for another three-year term. The endorsed program, which delivers innovative inventory financing solutions to Canadian RV dealerships, also provides members with industry intelligence and educational materials to assist in their overall business success. “We...
Blue Ox Partners with Dealers Resources Group
Blue Ox Products has struck a new partnership with Dealers Resources Group (DRG) to provide best-in-class industry sales support to its partner dealers. “We are extremely excited to partner with Dealers Resources Group to enhance our team,” said Alex Walker, director of sales. “Aligning our knowledgeable and experienced sales team with DRG will allow us to double our unrelenting customer sales support. We are excited to work side by side to continue the rapid growth for both of our companies and dealer partners.”
