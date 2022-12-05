Blue Ox Products has struck a new partnership with Dealers Resources Group (DRG) to provide best-in-class industry sales support to its partner dealers. “We are extremely excited to partner with Dealers Resources Group to enhance our team,” said Alex Walker, director of sales. “Aligning our knowledgeable and experienced sales team with DRG will allow us to double our unrelenting customer sales support. We are excited to work side by side to continue the rapid growth for both of our companies and dealer partners.”

