ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii's new Gov. Green aims to end tax on food, medication

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUq0L_0jYVfqnw00

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green took the oath of office on Monday and immediately vowed to address homelessness and housing, and ask the Legislature to help eliminate the state’s tax on food and medication.

Green said in his inaugural address that he wanted to get rid of regressive taxes. Hawaii’s general excise tax covers the sale of food and medication in addition to other goods.

“The poorest families are hit the worst, and those who are struggling to survive from paycheck to paycheck really can’t afford that tax,” Green, a Democrat, said to loud applause.

Green also vowed to encourage the construction of more housing for residents. He said he has “humbly suggested” to the mayors of each county that they all build “Kauhale Homes,” or small houses, for homeless individuals like those Green helped build on Oahu when he was lieutenant governor.

He said the state would meet aggressive renewable energy goals, set by past governors, by approving a range of new projects.

The world will look at how Hawaii is taking action on housing, homelessness, poverty and climate change, he said.

“But it will only happen, only happen if we truly come together and commit ourselves to putting our values of ohana and aloha into practice and making them a reality for everyone in the state of Hawaii,” Green said, using the Hawaiian word for family.

House Speaker Scott Saiki, a Democrat, said he’s excited about the new leadership brought by Green and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, a former state representative who was previously part of Saiki’s leadership team.

“We all know that the challenges that lie ahead of us are very complex. But it makes a big difference when you have an administration that wants to take on these problems,” he said after the swearing in.

On Green’s proposal to eliminate the tax on food and medication, Saiki said the House agrees that the state should minimize the tax burden on Hawaii residents, especially those with less resources.

“We are committed to finding the most effective way to accomplish this,” Saiki said.

Luke, who was sworn in at the same ceremony, served as House Finance Committee chairperson for many years.

Green took over from fellow Democratic Gov. David Ige, who served two terms marked by a series of emergencies and crises ranging from volcanic eruptions to the COVID-19 pandemic and a false missile alert.

Green spent the past four years as lieutenant governor under Ige. Before that he was a state senator and representative.

He defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona in last month’s general election by a wide margin.

Green, who hails from Pittsburgh, worked as a doctor in rural Kau on the the Big Island before he was elected to the Legislature. He moved to Hawaii with the National Health Service Corps in 2000.

He continued working part time as a physician while in the Legislature and as lieutenant governor.

Comments / 6

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

Office Of Hawaiian Affairs Trustees Take Office

HONOLULU - Nine Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ trustees were inducted at an investiture ceremony held Thursday morning at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. (BIVN) – All nine Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees officially began their new terms on the OHA Board at an investiture ceremony held Thursday morning at Kawaiahaʻo Church on Oʻahu.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands finalizes $600M spending plan

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has finalized its spending plans for $600 million of state funding. DHHL wants to develop more than 2,700 new homestead lots statewide. That would include about 1,500 on Oʻahu and more than 500 in Maui County. The plans were sent to the Legislature...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
HAWAII STATE
themainewire.com

Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii search ends for snorkeler missing after shark spotted

HONOLULU (AP) — The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The couple had been snorkeling when he saw a shark swim by but could not see his wife. The shark swam by several times before the man returned to shore and reporting his wife missing, the department said. Rescuers searched from the water and from the sky until nightfall Thursday and resumed the search at daybreak.
HAWAII STATE
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Secret Back-Door Short Cut

The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The company on Thursday estimated the spill’s size at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been “isolated” and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred. “People are sometimes not aware of the havoc that these things can wreak until the disaster happens,” said Zack Pistora, who lobbies the Kansas Legislature for the Sierra Club’s state chapter.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy