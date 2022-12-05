House prices have dropped sharply this year. The decline is mostly because of the rising mortgage rates. A 2008/9 housing crash will likely not happen in 2023. The housing market in most developed countries as soaring interest rates push mortgage rates to multi-year highs. At the same time, the yield curve inversion has led to elevated fears of a major global recession. In this next housing market prediction, I will look at whether the sector will clash in 2023.

