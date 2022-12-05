Read full article on original website
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Investopedia
Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023
It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Lumber falls to its lowest level since 2020 as US housing market activity continues to slow
Lumber prices hit their lowest level since June 2020 on Monday as the housing market continues to slow. High mortgage rates have helped slow down home sales and lead to slight home price declines. Home builder confidence fell for an 11th straight month in November to its lowest level in...
The Fed could hike rates to an 'Armageddon' level not seen in 22 years, but the effect on stocks wouldn't be catastrophic, JPMorgan says
The Fed could raise rates to an "Armageddon" level of 6.5%, which hasn't been done since 2000, JPMorgan analysts said. A rate that high would weigh on equities, bonds, and credit, but total downside would remain limited. That's because equities and bonds have already seen big losses in 2022, so...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
1 In 12 Mortgaged Homes Bought In 2022 Fall Underwater
Black Knight says the housing market correction has only just begun. 80% of major markets have now begun to see prices come off their peaks. Of the 450K mortgaged homes underwater at the end of the third quarter, nearly 60% are loans originated in 2022. More than 250K borrowers who...
Diesel Fuel Shortage Update as Supply Increases in Time for Holidays
"Refiners had been struggling to meet demand, but with maintenance now over, they're better able to produce enough diesel," an expert told Newsweek.
rv-pro.com
On-Demand Portion of RVDA Convention/Expo Launches
The on-demand portion of the RV Dealers Convention/Expo has now been opened to dealership employees and any other stakeholders who would like to access educational sessions, webinars and any of the other programming that took place during November’s event. The link is here and will be open through Jan....
Carvana Bankruptcy? Investors Bail, Stock Value Wiped Out
Things are getting worse by the day for used car empire Carvana. The post Carvana Bankruptcy? Investors Bail, Stock Value Wiped Out appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
rv-pro.com
Velarium Debuts at Airxcel December Product Showcase
Velarium, an Airxcel brand, will make its debut and launch its first product at the Airxcel December Product Showcase this Wednesday and Thursday in Elkhart, Indiana. The Velarium 12V Vertical Arm Awning marks the first offering of the new Velarium awning brand, which will expand to offer slide out awnings and a host of awning accessories.
rv-pro.com
Re-broadcast of RVIA Webinar on EVs Available
This week, the RV Industry Association hosted a first-ever “e-RVs and the Impact on the RV Industry” webinar for association members. The webinar presented a panel of RV industry leaders currently invested and exploring the successful integration of these new power systems solutions. The panel discussion centered around the strategic deployment of electric vehicles and the current opportunities and challenges at play for the RV industry.
rv-pro.com
Report: Labor Quality Still Big Concern to Business
Small businesses reporting labor quality as their top small business operating problem remains elevated at 21%, according to NFIB’s monthly jobs report. Nine percent of owners reported labor cost as their single most important problem, down one point from October. “The small business economy is recovering, but owners continue...
CNBC
Used vehicle demand and prices continue to decline from record highs
Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
invezz.com
Next housing market crash prediction for 2023
House prices have dropped sharply this year. The decline is mostly because of the rising mortgage rates. A 2008/9 housing crash will likely not happen in 2023. The housing market in most developed countries as soaring interest rates push mortgage rates to multi-year highs. At the same time, the yield curve inversion has led to elevated fears of a major global recession. In this next housing market prediction, I will look at whether the sector will clash in 2023.
rv-pro.com
THOR Posts Strong Q2; Progress Made on Reducing Backlog
The world’s largest RV manufacturer, THOR Industries, reported its Q2 earnings Tuesday after the market closed and its numbers reflect a still-hot industry but one that’s finally settling down to some normalcy after an historic couple of years. THOR’s net income in the quarter was $266.6 million, up...
U.S. crude stocks drop; fuel stocks post large builds -EIA
Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell in the latest week while gasoline and distillate inventories posted big builds, as oil refiners' utilization climbed to the highest since 2019, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
freightwaves.com
Class 8 truck orders — nowhere to go but down
Class 8 truck orders posted a respectable 33,000 units in November. But they fell for a second consecutive month after record bookings in September. Supply chain issues, growing backlogs and a slowing economy are likely to prevent big monthly orders in the near term. Orderbooks are fully open. Pent-up demand...
Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments.
thenewscrypto.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors to Sell Their Crypto Holdings
Jim Cramer advised investors that they still have time to liquidate their crypto holdings. XRP, ADA, Matic, and Doge are expected to decline much more, possibly to zero as per Cramer. Jim Cramer, head of CNBC’s Mad Money, cautioned investors that they still had time to liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings....
Autoblog
Borgward declares bankruptcy for the second time
Borgward, a defunct German company resurrected by the Chinese in 2014, has filed for bankruptcy for the second time. The firm hoped to merge into the mainstream with a line of crossovers, and it planned to open a factory in Europe, but its sales plummeted in recent years. Industry trade...
