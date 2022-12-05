ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investopedia

Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023

It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

1 In 12 Mortgaged Homes Bought In 2022 Fall Underwater

Black Knight says the housing market correction has only just begun. 80% of major markets have now begun to see prices come off their peaks. Of the 450K mortgaged homes underwater at the end of the third quarter, nearly 60% are loans originated in 2022. More than 250K borrowers who...
rv-pro.com

On-Demand Portion of RVDA Convention/Expo Launches

The on-demand portion of the RV Dealers Convention/Expo has now been opened to dealership employees and any other stakeholders who would like to access educational sessions, webinars and any of the other programming that took place during November’s event. The link is here and will be open through Jan....
rv-pro.com

Velarium Debuts at Airxcel December Product Showcase

Velarium, an Airxcel brand, will make its debut and launch its first product at the Airxcel December Product Showcase this Wednesday and Thursday in Elkhart, Indiana. The Velarium 12V Vertical Arm Awning marks the first offering of the new Velarium awning brand, which will expand to offer slide out awnings and a host of awning accessories.
ELKHART, IN
rv-pro.com

Re-broadcast of RVIA Webinar on EVs Available

This week, the RV Industry Association hosted a first-ever “e-RVs and the Impact on the RV Industry” webinar for association members. The webinar presented a panel of RV industry leaders currently invested and exploring the successful integration of these new power systems solutions. The panel discussion centered around the strategic deployment of electric vehicles and the current opportunities and challenges at play for the RV industry.
rv-pro.com

Report: Labor Quality Still Big Concern to Business

Small businesses reporting labor quality as their top small business operating problem remains elevated at 21%, according to NFIB’s monthly jobs report. Nine percent of owners reported labor cost as their single most important problem, down one point from October. “The small business economy is recovering, but owners continue...
CNBC

Used vehicle demand and prices continue to decline from record highs

Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
invezz.com

Next housing market crash prediction for 2023

House prices have dropped sharply this year. The decline is mostly because of the rising mortgage rates. A 2008/9 housing crash will likely not happen in 2023. The housing market in most developed countries as soaring interest rates push mortgage rates to multi-year highs. At the same time, the yield curve inversion has led to elevated fears of a major global recession. In this next housing market prediction, I will look at whether the sector will clash in 2023.
rv-pro.com

THOR Posts Strong Q2; Progress Made on Reducing Backlog

The world’s largest RV manufacturer, THOR Industries, reported its Q2 earnings Tuesday after the market closed and its numbers reflect a still-hot industry but one that’s finally settling down to some normalcy after an historic couple of years. THOR’s net income in the quarter was $266.6 million, up...
freightwaves.com

Class 8 truck orders — nowhere to go but down

Class 8 truck orders posted a respectable 33,000 units in November. But they fell for a second consecutive month after record bookings in September. Supply chain issues, growing backlogs and a slowing economy are likely to prevent big monthly orders in the near term. Orderbooks are fully open. Pent-up demand...
Reuters

Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments.
thenewscrypto.com

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors to Sell Their Crypto Holdings

Jim Cramer advised investors that they still have time to liquidate their crypto holdings. XRP, ADA, Matic, and Doge are expected to decline much more, possibly to zero as per Cramer. Jim Cramer, head of CNBC’s Mad Money, cautioned investors that they still had time to liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings....
Autoblog

Borgward declares bankruptcy for the second time

Borgward, a defunct German company resurrected by the Chinese in 2014, has filed for bankruptcy for the second time. The firm hoped to merge into the mainstream with a line of crossovers, and it planned to open a factory in Europe, but its sales plummeted in recent years. Industry trade...

