intheknow.com

‘Poor pup’ watches as woman trips over ‘drunk’ boyfriend in the dark

A woman couldn’t believe what happened when she came home just a few seconds after her “drunk” boyfriend. TikToker @jackyjasmine22 posted night vision security footage of the hilarious moment. The freak accident happened one night when she unwittingly walked in on her intoxicated beau. Little did she know, he wouldn’t be the only one who would end up on the floor.
Lavender truffles chocolate holiday bars

Adriana Urbina is an In The Know cooking contributor. Follow her on Instagram and visit her website for more. These decadent bars are an ode to the fragrant flowers — and a perfect option when you’re craving a delicious but healthy holiday treat. These lavender truffle chocolate bars...
TikToker shows where service dogs go at Walt Disney World when they can’t attend the rides

Service dogs also get excellent hospitality at Disney theme parks. A video from the TikTok page @helperdognala went viral with over 3.1 million views. The account features the adventures of Nala, a golden retriever and service dog. The viral clip showed what happened when Nala could not go on a ride with her owner at Walt Disney World.
Family’s cheap and easy DIY game is perfect for keeping kids and adults entertained

This family on TikTok shared a fun DIY prize game that’s super easy and inexpensive to make using objects you probably already have around the house. A TikTok family who goes by the username @bfamfamily often posts clips featuring creative group games made using inexpensive household items. One of the games they recently shared involves pulling a random string through a cup and receiving a prize on a disposable plate attached to the other end, and viewers love the creative game idea.
Bride bans coats at wedding during ‘sub zero temperatures’: ‘Thoughtless and inconsiderate’

A bridesmaid is desperate to wear a coat during a wedding that’s at “sub zero temperatures.”. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. The bride is getting married in rural north England. The temperature is set to drop to minus 4 degrees Celcius (24.8 degrees Fahrenheit) with a high of 1 degree Celcius (33.9 degrees Fahrenheit) on the wedding day.

