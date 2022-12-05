ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

Toni Collette and David Galafassi Divorcing After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage

Toni Collette announced on Wednesday she is splitting from her husband of nearly a two decades, drummer David Galafassi. Collette posted a statement signed by both of them to Instagram beneath a photo of a floral sign reading, "Peace & Love." "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce...
Jessica Simpson Shares Pics From Snowy Getaway with Her Family

Jessica Simpson is enjoying the winter weather with her family! The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of her family's snowy getaway. Jessica was joined on the vacation by her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. Also along for the ride were Jessica's mom, Tina, and her sister, Ashlee.
Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals

Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account Revealed in New 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offering an unfiltered look into their lives in the new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry isn't a stranger to a filter. In volume I of the docuseries, which covers the couple's early romance in three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a rare glimpse into their lives.
Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon

Jenna Johnson is in mourning after her younger brother and sister-in-law suffered an unimaginable loss when their daughter, Lennon Sky Johnson, died last week. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple -- Skyler and Ashton -- and their family at the cemetery on a snowy day. The photos also show Lennon's tiny casket topped with a bouquet of roses. There's also a photo of Lennon to the side of the casket.
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Says She 'Begged' Him to Let Her Help Him Days Before His Death

Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel, is remembering her brother on what would have been his 35th birthday. "I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart," she began her post which featured a picture of her and the "Aaron’s Party" singer as children.
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom

Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)

Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Explains Why He'll Never Watch the Family's Reality Show

Grayson Chrisley is opening up about never having watched his family's reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley recently sat down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for an episode of her podcast, Unlocked, and explained the fairly simple reason that he's "never watched on episode" of the popular reality series.
Terrence Howard Plans to Retire, Says He's 'Given the Very Best' as an Actor (Exclusive)

Terrence Howard is ready to pass the torch to the next generation of young Hollywood actors. As far as he's concerned, the end is here for the Academy Award-nominated actor. During the red carpet appearance for the Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, the 53-year-old actor divulged to ET's Kevin Frazier why he's calling it a career, and this time for real. But if this all sounds familiar, it's because fans will recall Howard made similar statements in 2019 as the final season of Empire neared.
