KTVB
Toni Collette and David Galafassi Divorcing After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage
Toni Collette announced on Wednesday she is splitting from her husband of nearly a two decades, drummer David Galafassi. Collette posted a statement signed by both of them to Instagram beneath a photo of a floral sign reading, "Peace & Love." "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce...
KTVB
Jessica Simpson Shares Pics From Snowy Getaway with Her Family
Jessica Simpson is enjoying the winter weather with her family! The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of her family's snowy getaway. Jessica was joined on the vacation by her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. Also along for the ride were Jessica's mom, Tina, and her sister, Ashlee.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
KTVB
Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals
Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
KTVB
Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account Revealed in New 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offering an unfiltered look into their lives in the new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry isn't a stranger to a filter. In volume I of the docuseries, which covers the couple's early romance in three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a rare glimpse into their lives.
KTVB
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage
Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath are moving forward with their split. Five months after the Grey's Anatomy actor announced that he and his wife had separated, Goldrath officially filed for divorce. In court docs obtained by ET, Goldrath cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce after five years...
KTVB
Tori Spelling Reunites With Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price to Recreate 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Scene
Celebrating a big year with a big reunion! Tori Spelling is giving Beverly Hills, 90210 fans a real treat with a fun glimpse at her New Years Eve plans. Spelling took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cute clip of herself and former castmates Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price, as they recreated a scene from the popular 1990s teen drama.
KTVB
Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon
Jenna Johnson is in mourning after her younger brother and sister-in-law suffered an unimaginable loss when their daughter, Lennon Sky Johnson, died last week. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple -- Skyler and Ashton -- and their family at the cemetery on a snowy day. The photos also show Lennon's tiny casket topped with a bouquet of roses. There's also a photo of Lennon to the side of the casket.
KTVB
Kirstie Alley's 'It Takes Two' Co-Star Steve Guttenberg Shares Touching Behind-the-Scenes Tribute
Kirstie Alley’s It Takes Two co-star, Steve Guttenberg, is remembering her with a sweet message. On Monday, it was confirmed that the actress died after a brief battle with colon cancer. She was 71. Guttenberg took to Instagram to share a still from their film, with a message revealing...
KTVB
Ryan Reynolds Gushes Over Blake Lively and Daughters: 'You Give Me More Strength Than Any Man Deserves'
Ryan Reynolds is the people’s family man. During the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, the 46-year-old actor was presented with the Icon Award. In true fashion, he brought the comedy and all the feels as he gushed about his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters. "I feel like...
KTVB
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Asks Fans to Respect Her Privacy Amid Concerns Over Social Media Behavior
Sam Asghari is addressing concerns over wife Britney Spears' recent social media activity and her absence from public events. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman."
KTVB
Chrishell Stause Slams Award Show for Not Letting Her Bring Partner G Flip as Her Date: 'Honestly FU'
Chrishell Stause ditched her filter early Wednesday morning after appearing at the 2022 People's Choice Awards the night before. The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star took to Twitter to air her grievances against the awards show after claiming she was not allowed to bring her partner, G Flip, as her date.
KTVB
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Says She 'Begged' Him to Let Her Help Him Days Before His Death
Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel, is remembering her brother on what would have been his 35th birthday. "I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart," she began her post which featured a picture of her and the "Aaron’s Party" singer as children.
KTVB
Joss Stone Recalls 15 Doctors Saving Her and Her Son's Life During His Birth (Exclusive)
Joss Stone is feeling extra grateful this holiday season. The "Bring on Christmas Day" singer and her partner, Cody DaLuz, welcomed their baby boy, Shackleton, in October, following a scary labor and delivery. "You know, it's nice to be alive," the 35-year-old told ET during the National Christmas Tree Lighting...
KTVB
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom
Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
KTVB
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71: A Look Back at Her Legendary Career and Special Relationship With John Travolta
Kirstie Alley had quite the career. Following the actress' death due to colon cancer at age 71, ET is taking a look back at our best moments with the late star. Alley's big break didn't come until she was 31 years old, when she was cast to play a Vulcan in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn.
KTVB
Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)
Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
KTVB
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Explains Why He'll Never Watch the Family's Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley is opening up about never having watched his family's reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley recently sat down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for an episode of her podcast, Unlocked, and explained the fairly simple reason that he's "never watched on episode" of the popular reality series.
KTVB
Terrence Howard Plans to Retire, Says He's 'Given the Very Best' as an Actor (Exclusive)
Terrence Howard is ready to pass the torch to the next generation of young Hollywood actors. As far as he's concerned, the end is here for the Academy Award-nominated actor. During the red carpet appearance for the Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, the 53-year-old actor divulged to ET's Kevin Frazier why he's calling it a career, and this time for real. But if this all sounds familiar, it's because fans will recall Howard made similar statements in 2019 as the final season of Empire neared.
