Fairfield Sun Times
HIV Care Services Resilient During COVID-19 Pandemic
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The HIV prevention and care service was resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic, and services partially rebounded in quarter 3 (Q3) of 2020 following a decline in Q2, according to research published in the Dec. 2 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Study Says People That Have Diabetes Have a 73% Higher Chance of Getting Dementia
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Shed Light on Blood-Clotting After COVID-19 Vaccination
The findings reveal a slight increase in risk after adenovirus vaccines, which should be taken into account when organizing immunization campaigns and planning future vaccine development. A new study recently published in The BMJ provides further information on the risk of developing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against...
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
MedicalXpress
Study: Risk of cancer doubles for people with 'skewed' blood cells
A study led by King's and published in eLife today has shed new light on how a process called skewed X chromosome inactivation (XCI-skew) is linked to developing chronic disease. Humans typically have two sex chromosomes, either XX or XY. However, because the X chromosome has so many more genes...
Nearly half of COVID patients worldwide still have symptoms after 4 months, according to a giant new study
Here are the most common symptoms that researchers found.
First Coast News
Common signs & symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer and how to detect it early (FCL Nov. 22, 2022)
Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States and is on track to becomes the second leading cause. The five-year survival rate is just 11%. The disease is typically diagnosed late when it has spread. With no standard early detection test, it is important to recognize the common signs and symptoms, especially those individuals with a family history and other risk factors of the disease. This may lead to earlier diagnosis, providing more treatment options such as surgery.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals extent of residual lung damage after COVID-19 hospitalization
In a new study published online in the American Thoracic Society's American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, researchers sought to determine the percentage of COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital who had a type of fibrotic lung damage, known as interstitial lung disease, that requires ongoing follow-up care. These patients had varying degrees of COVID-19 severity at hospital admission.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Study Explores Impact of FDA Approval of Aducanumab on Trial Participation
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision to approve aducanumab may have negatively impacted willingness to participate in preclinical Alzheimer disease (AD) trials, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. Marina Ritchie, from the University of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Healthier Diets Cut ASCVD Risk by 10 Percent in Eight Weeks
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) and fruit and vegetable (F/V) diets reduce 10-year atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk scores by about 10 percent over eight weeks, according to a study published in the Jan. 15 issue of in the American Journal of Cardiology.
Exercise Can Help Fight Colon Cancer, Even If Patient Is Obese
Higher activity levels are associated with less inflammation and improved gut health among colon cancer patients. Obesity is close to becoming the No. 1 cause of cancer in the United States. Researchers say future studies should look at exercise type, intensity and body composition in relation to colon cancer survival.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bromocriptine Quick Release Beneficial for Teens With T1DM
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For adolescents with type 1 diabetes (T1D), bromocriptine quick release (BCQR) improves blood pressure and central and peripheral aortic stiffness, according to a study published online Dec. 6 in Hypertension. Michal Schäfer, M.D., from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora,...
McKnight's
Chronic inflammation linked to brain atrophy found in older age: study
The human brain is known to shrink and lose some function with age. Gender and chronic inflammation may also be linked to these changes, a new study finds. In more than 500 adults, brain scans and blood immune samples taken over a decade revealed concentrations of inflammatory proteins that increase with age. The correlation of protein-related patterns with aging was so clear that the investigators were able to use them to precisely predict a person’s chronological age.
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
MedicalXpress
First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms
Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
