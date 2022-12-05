ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

T.J. Holmes Had Affair With a Third Woman, Sources Say

T.J. Holmes finds himself at the center of a news cycle after it was revealed last week that he's been seeing his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach. Now, ET can confirm that Robach isn't the only woman who Holmes has had a relationship with at ABC. Earlier this week, ET learned that the TV personality had an affair with a producer who left the morning show in 2017. Additionally, two sources tell ET that Holmes was also romantic with a third woman who no longer works at the network.
KTVB

'Chicago Med' Producers on Brian Tee's Send-Off and Marlyne Barrett's 'Bravery' Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

As Chicago Med sends off one of their own, a slew of new challenges await for the doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In Wednesday's season 8 fall finale, titled "This Could Be the Start of Something New," Will (Nick Gehlfuss) relies on Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Med’s newly donated, state-of-the-art OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles (Oliver Platt) helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. And as their wedding day approaches, Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) run into some roadblocks.
KTVB

Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
KTVB

Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)

Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
KTVB

Inside Ashton Kutcher and Twin Brother Michael's Deep Bond

Ashton and Michael Kutcher have an unbreakable bond. The 44-year-old twins recently made headlines for their first-ever joint interview on Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, and, in honor of the milestone, ET is looking back at the Kutchers' relationship. The brothers came as quite a surprise to Kutcher...
KTVB

Lindsie Chrisley Shares How People's Comments About Her Parents' Sentencing Are Affecting Her

Lindsie Chrisley admits that she has seen harsh reactions in public and online following the news of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s, sentencing last month. In the latest episode of the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast, the 33-year-old recounts a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke. Lindsie shares that she and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case.
KTVB

Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is 'So Similar' to Princess Diana in New Docuseries

People have been drawing parallels between the late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, for years, and now it seems Diana's son, Prince Harry, agrees with them. Volume I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday, and in it, Harry discusses his mother at length, even comparing her to his wife.
KTVB

Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers

Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.
KTVB

Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom

Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

