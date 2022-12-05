T.J. Holmes finds himself at the center of a news cycle after it was revealed last week that he's been seeing his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach. Now, ET can confirm that Robach isn't the only woman who Holmes has had a relationship with at ABC. Earlier this week, ET learned that the TV personality had an affair with a producer who left the morning show in 2017. Additionally, two sources tell ET that Holmes was also romantic with a third woman who no longer works at the network.

1 DAY AGO