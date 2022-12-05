Read full article on original website
T.J. Holmes Had Affair With a Third Woman, Sources Say
T.J. Holmes finds himself at the center of a news cycle after it was revealed last week that he's been seeing his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach. Now, ET can confirm that Robach isn't the only woman who Holmes has had a relationship with at ABC. Earlier this week, ET learned that the TV personality had an affair with a producer who left the morning show in 2017. Additionally, two sources tell ET that Holmes was also romantic with a third woman who no longer works at the network.
Al Roker Health Update: Craig Melvin Says Weatherman Is 'Recovering' and Watching 'Today' Show
Al Roker's presence was felt on Wednesday's episode of the Today show when co-host Craig Melvin gave an update on the beloved 68-year-old weatherman's health. "Mr. Roker is still recovering," Melvin said during the third hour of the news program. "He is watching this morning, providing real-time feedback." During the...
'Bachelor In Paradise' Alum Tia Booth Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Taylor Mock
A cause for celebration! Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth is a new mom. The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share the exciting news that she and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, had welcomed their bundle of joy. Booth posted an audio clip of herself and...
'Chicago Med' Producers on Brian Tee's Send-Off and Marlyne Barrett's 'Bravery' Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
As Chicago Med sends off one of their own, a slew of new challenges await for the doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In Wednesday's season 8 fall finale, titled "This Could Be the Start of Something New," Will (Nick Gehlfuss) relies on Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Med’s newly donated, state-of-the-art OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles (Oliver Platt) helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. And as their wedding day approaches, Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) run into some roadblocks.
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Asks Fans to Respect Her Privacy Amid Concerns Over Social Media Behavior
Sam Asghari is addressing concerns over wife Britney Spears' recent social media activity and her absence from public events. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman."
Kirstie Alley's 'It Takes Two' Co-Star Steve Guttenberg Shares Touching Behind-the-Scenes Tribute
Kirstie Alley’s It Takes Two co-star, Steve Guttenberg, is remembering her with a sweet message. On Monday, it was confirmed that the actress died after a brief battle with colon cancer. She was 71. Guttenberg took to Instagram to share a still from their film, with a message revealing...
Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'
Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)
Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Doc: Royal Family Was Not Contacted Despite Show's Disclaimer, Source Says
A source tells ET that the royal family was never asked for comment regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newly released Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The first three episodes dropped on Thursday, and started off with a disclaimer that reads, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."
Inside Ashton Kutcher and Twin Brother Michael's Deep Bond
Ashton and Michael Kutcher have an unbreakable bond. The 44-year-old twins recently made headlines for their first-ever joint interview on Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, and, in honor of the milestone, ET is looking back at the Kutchers' relationship. The brothers came as quite a surprise to Kutcher...
Tori Spelling Reunites With Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price to Recreate 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Scene
Celebrating a big year with a big reunion! Tori Spelling is giving Beverly Hills, 90210 fans a real treat with a fun glimpse at her New Years Eve plans. Spelling took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cute clip of herself and former castmates Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price, as they recreated a scene from the popular 1990s teen drama.
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a regal arrival during the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet during the event, which was held at the New York Hilton in New York City. Harry lovingly held an umbrella over he...
Reese Witherspoon Is Returning to Star in 'Election' Sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'
Reese Witherspoon is gearing up to get back into a role she first played over 23 years ago. The celebrated actress is set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can't Win, the sequel to her 1999 political comedy, Election. Director Alexander Payne -- who co-wrote and...
Lindsie Chrisley Shares How People's Comments About Her Parents' Sentencing Are Affecting Her
Lindsie Chrisley admits that she has seen harsh reactions in public and online following the news of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s, sentencing last month. In the latest episode of the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast, the 33-year-old recounts a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke. Lindsie shares that she and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case.
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is 'So Similar' to Princess Diana in New Docuseries
People have been drawing parallels between the late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, for years, and now it seems Diana's son, Prince Harry, agrees with them. Volume I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday, and in it, Harry discusses his mother at length, even comparing her to his wife.
Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers
Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.
Chrishell Stause Slams Award Show for Not Letting Her Bring Partner G Flip as Her Date: 'Honestly FU'
Chrishell Stause ditched her filter early Wednesday morning after appearing at the 2022 People's Choice Awards the night before. The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star took to Twitter to air her grievances against the awards show after claiming she was not allowed to bring her partner, G Flip, as her date.
Joss Stone Recalls 15 Doctors Saving Her and Her Son's Life During His Birth (Exclusive)
Joss Stone is feeling extra grateful this holiday season. The "Bring on Christmas Day" singer and her partner, Cody DaLuz, welcomed their baby boy, Shackleton, in October, following a scary labor and delivery. "You know, it's nice to be alive," the 35-year-old told ET during the National Christmas Tree Lighting...
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom
Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
