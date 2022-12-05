Read full article on original website
Related
The WHO Warns a Deadly Variant May Emerge, this is What the Latest Science Says About COVID-19 Testing and Treatment.
Covid TestingPhoto by(via StatePoint Media) While it can be tempting to think of the pandemic as something that occurred in the past, the reality is that COVID-19 continues to be a significant burden in the United States. As of November 2022, there are more than 39,000 new cases, more than 3,000 hospitalizations and about 350 deaths attributable to COVID-19 each day.
WebMD
Elderly Now Account for Almost 90% of COVID-19 Deaths, Data Show
Nov. 29, 2022 -- Almost 9 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths are among people 65 and older -- the highest rate yet for elderly fatalities since the pandemic began, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The Centers for Disease Control says more than 300 people die each day...
BET
Black People Are Getting Sicker And Being Hospitalized More Often Than Whites This Flu Season
Experts are warning that this may be a particularly severe flu season, and data seems to show that Black people are suffering the most. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pulled data from a network that represented approximately 29 million people. They found that the hospitalization rate for Black patients with the flu, at 22.6 per 100,000 population, was almost four times higher than the rate for white patients at just 5.9 per 100,000. These numbers were representative as of Nov. 19.
Black America Web
World AIDS Day: 10 HIV/AIDS Facts Every Black Person Should Know
December 1 marks an annual global occasion that can be deeply saddening for some but also inspire change in others. On one hand, we take a moment to reflect on the lives lost and forever altered due to the retroviral epidemic known as Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or simply HIV, and the infection in its advanced form known as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, more infamously known as AIDS.
Fairfield Sun Times
41.6 Percent of Adults Have Serology Indicative of Past COVID-19 Infection
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 40 percent of U.S. adults have serology indicative of past COVID-19 infection, of whom 43.7 percent report never having had COVID-19, according to research published in the Dec. 2 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Severe RSV illness possible in adults
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
TODAY.com
Why the RSV surge is so serious, and what to know about symptoms and treatment
With the arrival of cold and flu season, and COVID-19 still infecting and killing thousands weekly, many hospitals have been straining to keep up with demand. What's more, an unprecedented surge of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common virus, have compounded matters, causing pediatric hospitals in some regions to hit capacity and creating reduced and delayed access to care.
EverydayHealth.com
RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate
Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
Prevention
Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu
It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
CNBC
Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains is dominant in U.S. right now
The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to the CDC. Public health labs have detected H3N2 in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype.
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season.
NBC Bay Area
CDC Encourages People to Wear Masks to Help Prevent Spread of Covid, Flu and RSV Over the Holidays
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said wearing a mask is an everyday precaution that people can take to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus. Flu and respiratory syncytial virus are circulating at high levels at the same time Covid is picking up, straining hospital emergency departments.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
CDC director urges vaccination amid record high reports of flu, RSV
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned of extremely high levels of respiratory illness in the U.S. on Monday, particularly flu hospitalizations, and made another call for people to stay up to date on their vaccinations. In a briefing, Walensky said the U.S. is seeing elevated levels of COVID-19, […]
As respiratory viruses strain US health care systems, Biden administration tells states how it's ready to help
MIAMI – Nearly 20,000 people in the United States were admitted to the hospital for flu last week, almost double the number of admissions from the week before, according to data updated Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC estimates that there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from influenza this season.In a letter to the nation's governors Friday, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra notes that flu and other respiratory viruses are "increasing strain" on the country's health care systems.In a letter obtained exclusively by CNN, Becerra...
WebMD
Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates
Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
Fairfield Sun Times
Study Explores Impact of FDA Approval of Aducanumab on Trial Participation
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision to approve aducanumab may have negatively impacted willingness to participate in preclinical Alzheimer disease (AD) trials, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. Marina Ritchie, from the University of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Review Links Hearing Aid Devices With Reduced Cognitive Decline
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with hearing loss, use of hearing aid devices is associated with a reduced risk for long-term cognitive decline, according to a review published online Dec. 5 in JAMA Neurology. Brian Sheng Yep Yeo, M.B.B.S., from the Yong Loo Lin School of...
U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by Covid, RSV and flu
Hospitals nationwide are once again at full capacity with a trifecta of illnesses: Covid, RSV and the flu. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on the surge in viruses and how the CDC is responding.Dec. 8, 2022.
Comments / 0