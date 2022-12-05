ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Woman uncovers family secret after stranger texts her to get DNA test

A woman has uncovered secrets about her family history after a stranger sent her a mysterious text message urging her to get a DNA test.TikTok user Lane went viral this week when she recalled how she received an anonymous message from an unknown cell phone number encouraging her to conduct an Ancestry.com test. The Brooklyn-based TikToker begins her story by saying: “This f**king text message right here changed my life forever.”In a screenshot from the exchange, the stranger’s text message read: “Hi Lane. This is not a spam message. I think it’s really important that you take a DNA...
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'

Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
PopCrush

Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
