4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Suing Social Media | Sunday on 60 Minutes
Sunday, Sharyn Alfonsi reports on how new legal challenges against Meta, TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat may alter the future landscape of social media.
Benzinga
Facebook Dating Gets Age Verification To Prevent Minors From Accessing 'Experiences Meant For Adults'
Meta Platforms Inc. META is adding age verification tools to Facebook Dating to ensure that only adults can use the service. What Happened: On Monday, Meta announced the expansion of the age verification test to Facebook Dating in the U.S. The platform requires users to be 18 or above to sign up for and access Facebook Dating services.
KOLD-TV
‘My son’s not dead:’ Arizona mom calls out hackers who overtook Facebook account
TONOPAH (3TV/CBS 5) - When Teresa Robbins’ Facebook account got hacked, someone took over the page and told her friends her son had passed away. And that’s just the beginning of the scam. “It’s showing that my son had died of cancer, and they’re trying to sell this...
Futurism
Inspired by Twitter's Struggles, Facebook Considers Making an App Where You Can Post Text. Wait a Second...
In the wake of Twitter's chaotic exchange of power, a number of social media platforms have thrown their hat in the succession ring. And among them, curiously, is, uh — checks notes — Facebook?. In a team meeting last month, members of the struggling Facebook-turned-Meta organization brainstormed ways...
Woman uncovers family secret after stranger texts her to get DNA test
A woman has uncovered secrets about her family history after a stranger sent her a mysterious text message urging her to get a DNA test.TikTok user Lane went viral this week when she recalled how she received an anonymous message from an unknown cell phone number encouraging her to conduct an Ancestry.com test. The Brooklyn-based TikToker begins her story by saying: “This f**king text message right here changed my life forever.”In a screenshot from the exchange, the stranger’s text message read: “Hi Lane. This is not a spam message. I think it’s really important that you take a DNA...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
She found out she had a full-grown baby inside of her one day before delivering. How?
“I’m not a teenager. I’m relatively intelligent. I can accept a lot of things in my life,” says Erin O’Malley, chuckling. “I just did not know. In any way.”
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Man Refuses To Attend His Sister's Wedding After Discovering Her Fiancé Is Racist
Reddit users weigh in on the shocking post.
Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'
Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses
A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Mom Urged Not To Host Christmas for 15 After In-Laws Invite Their Family
Several user on Mumsnet sided with the author of the latest viral post, including one who said: "You're not being unreasonable not to want all that work."
Woman serves meat to daughter's vegan friend because she thinks the child is malnourished
The woman secretly feeds the child meaty meals during sleepovers. **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video
Photos on social media purport to identify Shanquella Robinson's friends in Mexico with her when she died following a brutal fight on video. The post Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video appeared first on NewsOne.
Man Who Left Bride In Tears After Refusing To Move For Photoshoot Applauded
According to the Reddit post, the bride slammed the diners as "heartless" after they refused to move.
Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Black Enterprise
