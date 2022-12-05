ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston’s housing-first model is reducing homelessness. Here’s how it works and the obstacles it faces.

By Danielle McLean
smartcitiesdive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
RICHMOND, TX
forwardtimes.com

Houston’s Black Male Summit Set for December 10

Special Tribute Planned for Slain Rapper “Takeoff”. The “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit continues its crusade to address the unaddressed issues faced by Black men and boys on Saturday, December 10th at St. John’s Downtown. This year’s program will include a special tribute to rapper...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
HOUSTON, TX
Clarence Walker

A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes

A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston's Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes. Acres Home will get an additional much needed community service for its residents. The City of Houston Health Department will soon open a free diabetes center during the upcoming weeks. Acres Home is an area northwest of Houston where more than 18 percent of adults are living with the disease. The new center will provide free diabetes education, help people diagnosed or at risk of diabetes develop self-management skills, and other services to help reduce and prevent chronic disease. In addition the center will receive support from M.D. Anderson Cancer Center's "Be Well Communities", a program that promotes wellness and cancer prevention to underserved communities in the Houston area. Be Well Acres Homes will serve other functions like educational services to the center. The free center is part of the city's DAWN program(Diabetes Awareness Wellness Program).
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary

HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
HOUSTON, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

Death at animal shelters highest in Texas

In the Houston area, there is never a day when thousands of animals are not free to roam around our neighbourhoods. Animal shelters of all stripes are battling this issue. The number of death at animal shelters is highest in Texas. Only four out of every ten dogs that enter an animal shelter get adopted, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. That implies that the others are put to death.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups

Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022

Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

Review: “Negative Women” at the Houston Museum of African American Culture

Negative Women: Four Photographers Questioning Boundaries, an aptly titled exhibition curated by Christopher Blay at the Houston Museum of African American Culture, celebrates the politics of both joy and pessimism, with a discerning eye towards history. There’s clarity in the negative, which exposes the world and its — at times — sinister forces. All four artists — Ciara Elle Bryant, Tanya Habjouqa, Mari Hernandez, and Letitia Huckaby — represent an international and domestic focus on correcting, challenging, and expanding the historical record.
HOUSTON, TX
hccegalitarian.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON

A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX

