Houston’s housing-first model is reducing homelessness. Here’s how it works and the obstacles it faces.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
epbusinessjournal.com
Houston’s at-large City Council districts deprive Latinos of fair representation, lawsuit alleges
The League of United Latin American Citizens sued the city Monday, asking a federal court to halt its practice of electing five of its 16 council members through at-large elections. Dec. 5, 2022. “Houston’s at-large City Council districts deprive Latinos of fair representation, lawsuit alleges” was first published by The...
Houston-area library becomes latest victim in Texas' book ban wars
League City Council members passed a measure paving the way to restrict books geared toward children.
forwardtimes.com
Houston’s Black Male Summit Set for December 10
Special Tribute Planned for Slain Rapper “Takeoff”. The “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit continues its crusade to address the unaddressed issues faced by Black men and boys on Saturday, December 10th at St. John’s Downtown. This year’s program will include a special tribute to rapper...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston's Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes. Acres Home will get an additional much needed community service for its residents. The City of Houston Health Department will soon open a free diabetes center during the upcoming weeks. Acres Home is an area northwest of Houston where more than 18 percent of adults are living with the disease. The new center will provide free diabetes education, help people diagnosed or at risk of diabetes develop self-management skills, and other services to help reduce and prevent chronic disease. In addition the center will receive support from M.D. Anderson Cancer Center's "Be Well Communities", a program that promotes wellness and cancer prevention to underserved communities in the Houston area. Be Well Acres Homes will serve other functions like educational services to the center. The free center is part of the city's DAWN program(Diabetes Awareness Wellness Program).
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
fox26houston.com
Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary
HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is in Washington but Houston police were at his River Oaks home on Tuesday night. Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call. When police got there, they said they determined nothing criminal...
orangeandbluepress.com
Death at animal shelters highest in Texas
In the Houston area, there is never a day when thousands of animals are not free to roam around our neighbourhoods. Animal shelters of all stripes are battling this issue. The number of death at animal shelters is highest in Texas. Only four out of every ten dogs that enter an animal shelter get adopted, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. That implies that the others are put to death.
1 Texas Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups
Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
fox26houston.com
Houston police reminding residents to be aware of surroundings ahead of the holidays
HOUSTON - A recent rash of bold and Brazen robberies here in the Houston area has police reminding residents to stay vigilant this holiday season. "The best friend for criminals is you being distracted," said Houston Police Community Officer Jesus Robles. It's no secret that around the holiday season robbers...
Pasadena father charged with capital murder following disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee
Little 2-year-old Nadia Lee hasn't been seen since October. Despite extensive searches of waterways and a landfill, her body has not been found.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
Two Farmers Make History, Open Houston’s Newest Black-Owned Farmer-Operated Grocery Store
Meet Ivy Lawrence-Walls and Jeremy Peaches, two farmers turned entrepreneurs from Houston, Texas, have opened a Black-owned grocery store called Fresh Houwse Grocery which aims to provide locally sourced produce for residents in their community. Lawrence-Walls of Ivy Leaf Farms and Peaches of Fresh Life Organic Produce has always been...
glasstire.com
Review: “Negative Women” at the Houston Museum of African American Culture
Negative Women: Four Photographers Questioning Boundaries, an aptly titled exhibition curated by Christopher Blay at the Houston Museum of African American Culture, celebrates the politics of both joy and pessimism, with a discerning eye towards history. There’s clarity in the negative, which exposes the world and its — at times — sinister forces. All four artists — Ciara Elle Bryant, Tanya Habjouqa, Mari Hernandez, and Letitia Huckaby — represent an international and domestic focus on correcting, challenging, and expanding the historical record.
fox26houston.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
hccegalitarian.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN HOUSTON
A boil water notice advisory was issued for the City of Houston on Sunday November 27, 2022 after the city’s main water system had experienced a power outage at a water treatment facility that had affected 2.3 million residents. At 10:30am Sunday, the water pressure dropped below the city’s...
Comments / 0