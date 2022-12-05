Houston’s housing-first model is reducing homelessness. Here’s how it works and the obstacles it faces.

A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston's Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes. Acres Home will get an additional much needed community service for its residents. The City of Houston Health Department will soon open a free diabetes center during the upcoming weeks. Acres Home is an area northwest of Houston where more than 18 percent of adults are living with the disease. The new center will provide free diabetes education, help people diagnosed or at risk of diabetes develop self-management skills, and other services to help reduce and prevent chronic disease. In addition the center will receive support from M.D. Anderson Cancer Center's "Be Well Communities", a program that promotes wellness and cancer prevention to underserved communities in the Houston area. Be Well Acres Homes will serve other functions like educational services to the center. The free center is part of the city's DAWN program(Diabetes Awareness Wellness Program).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO