Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
5 South Boston rentals below the typical price

Costs have dropped for several types of units, from studio to two-bedroom apartments. The average monthly rent for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedrooms units in South Boston, not including the Seaport, have dropped, according to data Apartment Advisor released Wednesday:. Unit typemedian list pricemedian list price (Nov.)% change. Studio$3,135$3,326-5.74. 1-bed$3,495$3,542-1.33. 2-bed$4,096$4,200-2.48.
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office

Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building

BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
Marr Companies Appoints New Company Officers

Boston – The Marr Companies chairman and CEO, Dan Marr, recently announced that Jeffrey Marr Jr. has been appointed president of Marr Scaffolding Company, and Christopher Foley has been named vice president of Isaac Blair & Co. Inc. A member of the sixth generation of the Marr family, Jeffrey...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
For $1.29m, a luxury condo under construction in East Boston

TheSaratoga will have six units in all. Unit 1 will be the biggest. Work has begun on TheSaratoga, a new condo building at 839 Saratoga St. in East Boston’s historic Orient Heights section. Unit 1 — a four-bedroom, three-bath, bi-level unit — will measure 2,150 square feet and is...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
