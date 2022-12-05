Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
New Program: Get $400 From Massachusetts To Afford Food. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
5 South Boston rentals below the typical price
Costs have dropped for several types of units, from studio to two-bedroom apartments. The average monthly rent for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedrooms units in South Boston, not including the Seaport, have dropped, according to data Apartment Advisor released Wednesday:. Unit typemedian list pricemedian list price (Nov.)% change. Studio$3,135$3,326-5.74. 1-bed$3,495$3,542-1.33. 2-bed$4,096$4,200-2.48.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Boston If You're LGBTQ+
Each of these Boston neighborhoods brings its unique flair to the city, but they all have a history of allyship and inclusion with the LGBTQ+ community.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
high-profile.com
Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office
Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building
BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
high-profile.com
Marr Companies Appoints New Company Officers
Boston – The Marr Companies chairman and CEO, Dan Marr, recently announced that Jeffrey Marr Jr. has been appointed president of Marr Scaffolding Company, and Christopher Foley has been named vice president of Isaac Blair & Co. Inc. A member of the sixth generation of the Marr family, Jeffrey...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
WBUR
Big investors are buying mobile home parks — and upending the lives of residents
All across the country, investors are buying mobile home parks like the one in Revere, upending the lives of residents who have lived there, often for decades. In some parks, the new owners have cleared mobile homes to make way for new development. In others, they have jacked up rents.
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
The environmentally friendly ‘Jenga Building’ is done. Here’s what to know.
“We talked about something distinctive. I think we got it.”. The newest addition to Boston University’s campus zigzags skyward, its unusual shape reminiscent of a precarious Jenga tower or — perhaps more fittingly — an off-kilter stack of textbooks. And the 19-story Center for Computing & Data...
For $1.29m, a luxury condo under construction in East Boston
TheSaratoga will have six units in all. Unit 1 will be the biggest. Work has begun on TheSaratoga, a new condo building at 839 Saratoga St. in East Boston’s historic Orient Heights section. Unit 1 — a four-bedroom, three-bath, bi-level unit — will measure 2,150 square feet and is...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023
The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
4 Massachusetts Eateries Make Yelp's List Of Top 100 US Restaurants For 2022
Massachusetts has lots to offer the local foodie, but the Mass food scene has attracted national attention. The Yelpers have spoken – four Massachusetts eateries made it to a list of America's top 100 restaurants. Sarma in Somerville, Fox & the Knife in Boston, Prezza in Boston, and Red...
