ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Rep. Khanna on Twitter, Free Speech, and the Hunter Biden Story

Last Friday, Twitter released internal e-mails and other files related to the company's decision to suppress the New York Post's reporting about on the contents of Hunter Biden's recovered laptop in advance of the 2020 election. The materials were released through a Twitter thread by independent writer Matt Taibbi,. In...
New York Post

Elon Musk invites blacklisted Stanford professor to Twitter headquarters

Twitter CEO Elon Musk invited a Stanford professor to the social media giant’s headquarters on Saturday to begin looking at why the old regime acted so “imperiously” and placed the epidemiologist on a blacklist for arguing Covid lockdowns would harm children. Stanford University professor of medicine, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was one of many on the platform’s “blacklist,” according to the second installment of the Twitter Files, which was released on Dec. 8 by The Free Press reporter Bari Weiss. On Sunday, Bhattacharya tweeted that he spent Saturday at Twitter headquarters after receiving an invite from Musk. Bhattacharya explained that this was an opportunity to find...
KRMG

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Monday it executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed showed him stabbing two men to death and running away. The public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard,...
The Independent

UK politics - live: James Cleverly says China can be a ‘partner for good’ ahead of major speech

James Cleverly has called China a potential “partner for good” as he prepared to give a major speech on the future of UK foreign policy today. Only two weeks ago Rishi Sunak promised to set a new direction in UK’s foreign policy, telling an audience in London that while the “golden era” of relations with China was over, his administration would follow an approach of “robust pragmatism” in standing up to global competitors.The foreign secretary is likely to highlight today the need for the UK to align with a crop of increasingly influential countries.The government has rejected an offer by...
Reason.com

ChatGPT, the Latest in AI Software, Still Needs Some Work…

Prompt: Write an essay about Lochner v. New York in the style of David Bernstein. Answer: Lochner v. New York is a landmark case that was decided by the United States Supreme Court in 1905. The case involved a challenge to a New York state law that regulated the working hours of bakers. The law was challenged on the grounds that it violated the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which protects individuals' rights to liberty and property.
Reason.com

We Should All Be Nervous About Killer Police Robots

A week after voting to allow local law enforcement to equip robots with potentially deadly explosives, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday reversed course, nixing a policy proposal that would have permitted robot-delivered lethal force "when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any other force option available."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy