Twitter CEO Elon Musk invited a Stanford professor to the social media giant’s headquarters on Saturday to begin looking at why the old regime acted so “imperiously” and placed the epidemiologist on a blacklist for arguing Covid lockdowns would harm children. Stanford University professor of medicine, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was one of many on the platform’s “blacklist,” according to the second installment of the Twitter Files, which was released on Dec. 8 by The Free Press reporter Bari Weiss. On Sunday, Bhattacharya tweeted that he spent Saturday at Twitter headquarters after receiving an invite from Musk. Bhattacharya explained that this was an opportunity to find...

