California Law Strips Licenses from 'Misinformation'-Spreading Doctors
A new California law gives the state unprecedented control over what doctors can say to their patients about COVID-19. "We've got to stop the disinformation pipeline," an emergency physician supporting California's AB 2098 told the California Assembly in April. Stanford economist and medical school professor Jay Bhattacharya, a leading critic...
Rep. Khanna on Twitter, Free Speech, and the Hunter Biden Story
Last Friday, Twitter released internal e-mails and other files related to the company's decision to suppress the New York Post's reporting about on the contents of Hunter Biden's recovered laptop in advance of the 2020 election. The materials were released through a Twitter thread by independent writer Matt Taibbi,. In...
Elon Musk invites blacklisted Stanford professor to Twitter headquarters
Twitter CEO Elon Musk invited a Stanford professor to the social media giant’s headquarters on Saturday to begin looking at why the old regime acted so “imperiously” and placed the epidemiologist on a blacklist for arguing Covid lockdowns would harm children. Stanford University professor of medicine, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was one of many on the platform’s “blacklist,” according to the second installment of the Twitter Files, which was released on Dec. 8 by The Free Press reporter Bari Weiss. On Sunday, Bhattacharya tweeted that he spent Saturday at Twitter headquarters after receiving an invite from Musk. Bhattacharya explained that this was an opportunity to find...
Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Monday it executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed showed him stabbing two men to death and running away. The public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard,...
UK politics - live: James Cleverly says China can be a ‘partner for good’ ahead of major speech
James Cleverly has called China a potential “partner for good” as he prepared to give a major speech on the future of UK foreign policy today. Only two weeks ago Rishi Sunak promised to set a new direction in UK’s foreign policy, telling an audience in London that while the “golden era” of relations with China was over, his administration would follow an approach of “robust pragmatism” in standing up to global competitors.The foreign secretary is likely to highlight today the need for the UK to align with a crop of increasingly influential countries.The government has rejected an offer by...
ChatGPT, the Latest in AI Software, Still Needs Some Work…
Prompt: Write an essay about Lochner v. New York in the style of David Bernstein. Answer: Lochner v. New York is a landmark case that was decided by the United States Supreme Court in 1905. The case involved a challenge to a New York state law that regulated the working hours of bakers. The law was challenged on the grounds that it violated the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which protects individuals' rights to liberty and property.
What Twitter's Suppression of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story Tells Us About the Media
In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie dig into the release of the Twitter Files by journalist Matt Taibbi and CEO Elon Musk. 1:32: The Twitter Files drop. 33:48: Weekly Listener Question:. Here in my hometown of NYC (where apparently the...
New York Attorney General v. Blogging Law Professor re: Online Hate Speech
I had such a great time talking to Prof. Genevieve Lakier (Chicago) and Prof. evelyn douek (Stanford) about the New York law mandating that social media platforms have "hateful conduct" policies, and about Volokh v. James, the case challenging the law. You can hear it on the Moderated Content podcast:
We Should All Be Nervous About Killer Police Robots
A week after voting to allow local law enforcement to equip robots with potentially deadly explosives, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday reversed course, nixing a policy proposal that would have permitted robot-delivered lethal force "when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any other force option available."
