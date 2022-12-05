Read full article on original website
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours
The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday. Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
Fairfield Sun Times
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Georgia
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
Flurry of Executions as Four Death Row Inmates to Be Killed in 48 Hours
Arizona, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma have scheduled executions for November 16 and 17.
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
BET
Black Louisiana Voters 'Embarrassed’ By State’s Failure To Pass Anti-Slavery Amendment
Louisiana voters failed to pass a constitutional amendment during the November election that would have eliminated slavery and forced indentured servitude in the state—leaving many Black voters confused and embarrassed. According to an NBC News report, many voters—including some Black voters—voted against the amendment because it lacked clarity....
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Click2Houston.com
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Voters in Texas added to the diversity of their state Legislature on Tuesday, tripling the number of openly gay Black lawmakers holding office and electing the first two Muslim lawmakers to serve in the Capitol.
Sen. Joni Ernst says Democrats gave 'middle America the middle finger' by voting to make South Carolina the first nominating state instead of Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst said the DNC gave "middle America the Middle finger" by making South Carolina the first state to nominate its presidential candidates.
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
How Did Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps Land Behind Bars Himself?
Chris Epps was accused of accepting at least $1.4 million in bribes and kickbacks while serving as the corrections commissioner for the state of Mississippi. For years, Chris Epps ran the state of Mississippi’s prisons—now he calls prison home. The state’s former corrections commissioner is currently serving time...
votebeat.org
Texas Supreme Court orders Harris County to include more than 2,000 late-cast ballots in certified election results
The Texas Supreme Court ordered Harris County to include in its certified election results 2,073 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
Reidsville man who said Trump inspired him to invade Capitol granted leniency
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – A Reidsville man who had pleaded guilty for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and asked the court for leniency saw his wish granted on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta for the District of Columbia sentenced Matthew Mark Wood to 3 years of […]
Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook
The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to take a case brought against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook by voters who claimed that the two companies illegally influenced the 2020 election. Kevin O’Rourke, et al. filed a petition in September for a writ of certiorari, or review of the case by the Supreme Court, which…
