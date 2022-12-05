ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours

The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday.  Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
ALABAMA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Georgia

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
Mark Randall Havens

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
TEXAS STATE
votebeat.org

Texas Supreme Court orders Harris County to include more than 2,000 late-cast ballots in certified election results

The Texas Supreme Court ordered Harris County to include in its certified election results 2,073 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.

