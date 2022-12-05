ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

KFYR-TV

Cold, Flu and RSV, Oh my! Schools hit hard with illnesses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospitals aren’t the only place battling an early and unusual spike in influenza and RSV. Schools are also noticing an increase in absent students. Nurses Dana’s office isn’t empty very often these days. It’s cold and flu season but this year there’s also Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV which is keeping students out of class. Bismarck Public Schools says absences are increasing but their tracking system doesn’t differentiate between sickness and vacation days.
BISMARCK, ND
boreal.org

Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles

Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles and EHV-4 in Washington

A private facility in Thurston County, Washington, had a group of nine weanlings develop signs of minor respiratory infection. Six of the horses tested positive for EHV-4. One horse tested positive for both EHV-4 and strangles. All horses have recovered. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
newsdakota.com

Bismarck Rep. Mike Nathe Take On State Surplus

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming legislative session which starts January 3rd. Bismarck Representative Mike Nathe says the state surplus is brimming with cash. He believes one issue that will have to be addressed, is how to properly compensate state workers. Nathe talked...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New COVID cases up in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID cases are increasing in North Dakota for the first time in a month. The state Department of Health and Human Services says over eleven-hundred new cases were reported in the last week, up from 775 the previous week. Despite the increase, Burleigh and Morton counties...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

Panda Sighting In Bismarck – Check Out The Pictures

On a clear bright cold Wednesday morning here in Bismarck, I spotted something that made me smile..... ....AND hungry at the same time. I first wrote about this just last summer, and the buzz around town still hasn't stopped. Here is what the Aspen Group LLP posted on their Facebook page back around June:
BISMARCK, ND
travelawaits.com

5 Unique Locally Owned Restaurants To Experience In Bismarck, North Dakota

From a mobile coffee shop with delicious lunches to a restaurant owned by a competitor on Top Chef, we discovered exceptional choices for great food and atmosphere in Bismarck, North Dakota. We have breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Bismarck covered. This vibrant capital city with a small-town vibe lies on...
BISMARCK, ND
Bring Me The News

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emersyn Decker, a 9-year-old Bismarck girl, was granted a Make-a-wish a few years ago. She originally wanted to go to Disneyland, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. She then changed her mind and asked for a camper, so she could take trips with her family.
BISMARCK, ND
kroxam.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
mydakotan.com

Rallying Against the Great Reset

BISMARCK – As legislators readied themselves this week with orientation for the upcoming session, one group rallied Tuesday to bring awareness to what they believe to be a global threat. Sebastian Ertelt, Lisbon, former state legislator and primary organizer of the rally, called it Defeat the Great Reset Rally....
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Fort Yates man arrested in Bismarck

Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit …. Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit development plan. Celebration of Trees: Hit Inc.
BISMARCK, ND
The Center Square

North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion

(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18% this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

