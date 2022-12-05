Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Cold, Flu and RSV, Oh my! Schools hit hard with illnesses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospitals aren’t the only place battling an early and unusual spike in influenza and RSV. Schools are also noticing an increase in absent students. Nurses Dana’s office isn’t empty very often these days. It’s cold and flu season but this year there’s also Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV which is keeping students out of class. Bismarck Public Schools says absences are increasing but their tracking system doesn’t differentiate between sickness and vacation days.
boreal.org
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles and EHV-4 in Washington
A private facility in Thurston County, Washington, had a group of nine weanlings develop signs of minor respiratory infection. Six of the horses tested positive for EHV-4. One horse tested positive for both EHV-4 and strangles. All horses have recovered. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
Would You Stay In This Bismarck ‘Hidden Hangout’ Airbnb?
There are all kinds of unique homes listed on Airbnb, but there's one I stumbled across that was quite eye-catching. Take a look:. If you want to channel your inner Abraham Lincoln, or you're just feeling adventurous, you might want to check this one out. Here's the full listing with...
newsdakota.com
Bismarck Rep. Mike Nathe Take On State Surplus
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming legislative session which starts January 3rd. Bismarck Representative Mike Nathe says the state surplus is brimming with cash. He believes one issue that will have to be addressed, is how to properly compensate state workers. Nathe talked...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New COVID cases up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID cases are increasing in North Dakota for the first time in a month. The state Department of Health and Human Services says over eleven-hundred new cases were reported in the last week, up from 775 the previous week. Despite the increase, Burleigh and Morton counties...
Panda Sighting In Bismarck – Check Out The Pictures
On a clear bright cold Wednesday morning here in Bismarck, I spotted something that made me smile..... ....AND hungry at the same time. I first wrote about this just last summer, and the buzz around town still hasn't stopped. Here is what the Aspen Group LLP posted on their Facebook page back around June:
travelawaits.com
5 Unique Locally Owned Restaurants To Experience In Bismarck, North Dakota
From a mobile coffee shop with delicious lunches to a restaurant owned by a competitor on Top Chef, we discovered exceptional choices for great food and atmosphere in Bismarck, North Dakota. We have breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Bismarck covered. This vibrant capital city with a small-town vibe lies on...
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Tilt Studio is coming to Bismarck and Minot
The venture is owned by the company Nickels and Dimes Incorporated, which is based out of Texas.
Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming
Snow, wind, and dangerous windchills could lead to driving issues across North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emersyn Decker, a 9-year-old Bismarck girl, was granted a Make-a-wish a few years ago. She originally wanted to go to Disneyland, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. She then changed her mind and asked for a camper, so she could take trips with her family.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
mydakotan.com
Rallying Against the Great Reset
BISMARCK – As legislators readied themselves this week with orientation for the upcoming session, one group rallied Tuesday to bring awareness to what they believe to be a global threat. Sebastian Ertelt, Lisbon, former state legislator and primary organizer of the rally, called it Defeat the Great Reset Rally....
kxnet.com
Fort Yates man arrested in Bismarck
Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit …. Bis-Man Transit works towards updating the 2023 transit development plan. Celebration of Trees: Hit Inc.
Amazing Animal Video From Remote Minnesota Snowmobile Trail
Check out this amazing video from a remote Minnesota snowmobile trail. It's the highlights from a year's worth of capturing wild animals as they move through the rustic Northwoods. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted a video of cool animal highlights. They took a year's worth of footage and condensed it down...
North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion
(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18% this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.
Freedom Prison Ministries helping inmates in need
Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Freedom Prison Ministries' Vice-President, Renee Zahn, to talk more about what they do.
KFYR-TV
Holiday lights shine bright for Mandan, sparks questions about Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The “Holiday Lights on Main” in Mandan have been a bright spot for the community so far this winter season. But the project has sparked questions from Bismarck residents, about why the capital city doesn’t have something similar to bring people together. Mandan...
Comments / 0