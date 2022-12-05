Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Trevor Noah Leaves ‘Daily Show,’ Kelli Giddish Departs ‘SVU,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ Tell All to Netflix, ABC Goes Country with CMA Christmas and Reba Profile
It’s a big night for significant exits, as Trevor Noah checks out of The Daily Show after seven years, and Kelli Giddish goes through the SVU revolving door after 11 seasons. Netflix drops the first half of a Harry & Meghan tell-all docuseries. ABC presents the annual CMA Country Christmas special, followed by a Superstar profile of Reba McEntire.
tvinsider.com
Fox Cancels ‘Monarch’ After Just One Season
It was a short-lived run for the Romans’ country music dynasty, as Fox has canceled Monarch after just one season. As reported by Deadline, Monarch will not be returning for a second season. The show had gone through a number of changes since it was originally filmed during the pandemic. Initially, it was set for a January 2022 launch but was pushed back as a result of COVID-19. It was then redesigned as a shorter 11-episode series.
tvinsider.com
Animation at HBO Max & Cartoon Network Will Continue With ‘Batwheels’ Season 2
Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoonito’s original preschool hit animated series, Batwheels, is returning to Cartoon Network and HBO Max for a second season. This comes after earlier reports suggesting the networks would cut back on original cartoon programming in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. “It’s been...
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
tvinsider.com
‘Mrs Davis’: Peacock Unveils First Look at Damon Lindelof’s A.I. Series (PHOTOS)
Damon Lindelof is gearing up for his TV return as the man behind shows like Watchmen, Lost, and The Leftovers sets a release for Mrs. Davis, the new Peacock series starring Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, and Andy McQueen. Mrs. Davis is an exploration of faith versus technology and follows an...
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Fire’ Bosses Warn of ‘Harrowing’ Aftermath of Explosive Cliffhanger With Kidd & Severide
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 “Nemesis.”]. It’s just one piece of bad news after another for 51 in the Chicago Fire fall finale. First, Carver (Jake Lockett) finds out he’s going to be facing internal affairs with questions after...
tvinsider.com
Vanna White Admits She’s Not a Big Fan of All Her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Outfits
She has been on TV almost every night for 40 years and worn close on 8,000 outfits. Now Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White has confessed that she is not a huge fan of everything she wears on TV, and some outfits are definitely not to her particular taste. The...
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowjackets’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch Chilling New Teaser (VIDEO)
The first teaser for Yellowjackets Season 2 not only reveals the premiere date but also confirms what we expected: It’s going to get more disturbing. Showtime has announced that the Emmy-nominated drama will return on streaming and on demand for all subscribers on Friday, March 24, 2023, then make its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c. The series is currently in production in Vancouver.
tvinsider.com
‘Perry Mason’ Announces Long-Awaited Season 2 Return — Watch First Teaser (VIDEO)
“There’s power in the truth.” HBO has shared the first teaser for Perry Mason Season 2, as well as the official premiere date for the lauded crime drama’s highly anticipated new episodes. Perry Mason Season 2 premieres Monday, March 6, 2023 on HBO at 9/8c, bringing Matthew...
tvinsider.com
‘Harry & Meghan’: 12 Revelations From Netflix Docuseries So Far
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Harry & Meghan, Episodes 1-3.] The first half of Netflix‘s docuseries Harry & Meghan has arrived and it’s offering some new insight into the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who work to take control of their own narrative with the show.
tvinsider.com
What’s in Danica McKellar’s Queue? ‘Barry,’ ‘Grace & Frankie’ & More (VIDEO)
Danica McKellar‘s newest holiday movie, Christmas at the Drive-In, premiered November 25 on Great American Family. But what is The Wonder Years alum watching when she’s chilling at home with her family?. McKellar popped by TV Insider’s offices to share what’s on her watch lists, and it’s truly...
tvinsider.com
Charlize Theron Admits She Joined ‘Arrested Development’ to Save Her Career
In a new interview, Charlize Theron is opening up about why back in the day, as a newly-minted Oscar winner, she did something most others would never do (at the time) — join a comedy TV series. After winning the Academy Award for Monster in 2004, the actress admits...
tvinsider.com
Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Team
Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are getting right to work following the announcement of their deal with Amazon Studios as the Intrepid Pictures duo prepares to tackle Stephen King‘s The Dark Tower. According to Deadline, the creatives will take on their most ambitious project to date by adapting the...
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order’ Star Mehcad Brooks on Shaw at End of Fall Finale: ‘I Don’t Think He Knows How to Feel Yet’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9, “The System.”]. In the Law & Order fall finale, Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) is faced with the fact that the confession he got from a young Black man, Troy Booker (Chaundre Hall-Broomfield), was false — and that is just the beginning of a string of events that lead to a complicated trial.
tvinsider.com
‘The Traitors’ Hosted by Alan Cumming Sets Premiere Date, Plus Meet the Celebrity Contestants (PHOTOS)
It’s time to meet the cast of contestants of Peacock’s new psychological reality competition series. The 10 episodes of The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, will drop on January 12, 2023. Based on the popular Dutch series of the same name, The Traitors is set in a remote...
tvinsider.com
‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2 Adds Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick & Cheech Marin
Prime Video and Critical Role’s hit animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, has added a slew of acclaimed actors for its much anticipated second season. Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, and Cheech Marin will provide voice work as guest stars of Season 2. Additional guest stars include Will Friedle...
tvinsider.com
‘Parks and Recreation’ Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Dies at 92
The Parks and Recreation community has lost one of its own as star Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The actress who memorably portrayed Ethel Beavers was 92 years old. Slayton-Hughes’ death was reported on December 8 by her family on her Facebook page in a message to fans. “To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen,” the statement began. “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one.”
tvinsider.com
Jerrod Carmichael to Host 2023 Golden Globes as It Makes Big Return to NBC
Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globes, which is returning to broadcast TV after a one-year hiatus. The 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards will air live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, starting at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. The 2022 Golden Globes was reduced to a Twitter thread after it failed to secure presenters and a network following backlash over its lack of diversity.
tvinsider.com
‘Mayfair Witches’: See How Rowan’s Powers Work in All New Trailer (VIDEO)
Get ready to see the world behind the world. AMC debuted a new official Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches trailer on Wednesday, December 7, giving a deeper look into the next installment of the network’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe. And in the trailer above, Alexandra Daddario’s Dr. Rowan Fielding learns the legacy of her previously unexplainable magical abilities.
tvinsider.com
‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 3 Trailer: Forest Whitaker Rules, Whoopi Goldberg Returns (VIDEO)
Bumpy Johnson’s Harlem territory is under threat from the Italian crime families in the Godfather of Harlem Season 3 trailer, which TV Insider exclusively premieres above. Starring Forest Whitaker (Andor) as the infamous mobster, the third season of the lauded gangster epic will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.
Comments / 0