‘A bad situation’ – RSV, the flu and COVID-19 has NYC hospitals busy

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New York City doctors have been saying that hospitals have been busier than ever with cases of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV.

Doctors say about 300 children per day are going into the emergency room, with most of those children under 2 years old. Health care professionals tell News 12 that children’s hospitals in New York City and Long Island are seeing a nearly 50% increase in cases of RSV.

One doctor who has experienced the surge in cases firsthand told News 12 that these trying times and fears are leading to what some health care officials are referring to as a ‘tripledemic’.

“We already hit the worst flu season of 13 years in November. So we’re already in a bad situation and if people don’t listen, especially over the holidays, it’s only going to get worse,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist with the Allergy and Asthma Network. “An already strained system can get to the breaking point, and that’s the last thing we want to see…people who really need those emergency recourses won’t have access to them.”

Doctors urge parents and kids alike to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, and to avoid close contact like shaking hands or sharing utensils when possible.

