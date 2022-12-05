Read full article on original website
SHU's WSHU Public Radio Receives Over $29K in Grants
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s WSHU Public Radio Station recently received two grants totaling $29,750. Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, awarded WSHU $4,750 for its original podcast, Still Newtown, the first CT Humanities grant to fund a podcast, and the Solutions Journalism Network awarded WSHU $25,000 to be a “climate beacon” newsroom, a newsroom with a reporter covering climate change.
Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Q Bridge to be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The observance honors the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in...
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing and Special Town Meeting Results
The following were voted on and approved at last night's Special Town Meeting:. Proposed Amended Ordinance Chapter §§ 136 (Sections 1-6)Buildings, Demolition of. Parking Easement Request for Pound Street. Allocating $66,000 of ARPA funds to fund the additional cost of the Mini Attack Pumper for the Fire Department.
New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!
After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
A Message from Southbury Planning Commission and Affordable Housing Subcommittee
Are you looking for a way to have a parent move in with you while still having independence?. Do you want to give your adult children a chance to save some money on housing while getting started in life?. How about making some extra income?. Consider an Accessory Dwelling Unit!
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick
Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield, CT passed peacefully surrounded by family in Lake Worth, FL on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. A loving son, nephew, husband, father, and “Grandpa Fitz”, Kevin is pre-deceased by his parents Vincent & Agnes (Farkus) Fitzpatrick, Uncle John & Aunt Mary (Farkus) Miller, and is survived by his adoring wife, Pamela (Carboni) Fitzpatrick, son & his wife, Kevin Vincent & Jessica Fitzpatrick, daughter Caitlin Fitzpatrick, and granddaughter Eleanor Grace Fitzpatrick.
New Fairfield resident Andrew D. Kalmanson, 52, PA with Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group, has died
Andrew D. Kalmanson, 52, of New Fairfield, a Physician's Assistant with the Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group and at Westchester Medical Center, husband of Lisa (Citrin) Kalmanson, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Andy was born in Brooklyn, NY, a son of Kenneth and Judith...
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall
Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
Newtown man missing since 2013 is found deceased in Sullivan County, NY, was living under alias
Newtown police report that a local man reported missing and last seen in July 2013 at a gas station on Church Hill Road in Newtown has been found deceased. Robert Hoagland, who has lived in Sullivan County, NY since November 2013 under the alias Richard King, was found when the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department responded to the untimely death of a male at a residence in Rock Hill, NY, according to Newtown police.
Nine New Officer Join City of Danbury Police Department
On Tuesday, December 6, Mayor Dean Esposito appointed nine individuals to the position of Certified Police Officer with the Danbury Police Department. This exceptional group of officers brings nearly 30 years of experience to the Danbury Police Department. “These talented and qualified officers bring a broad range of valuable skills...
One Day Blood Drive Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7 at Westport Library!
During this season of giving, Please consider giving the gift of LIFE! Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7th, Westport Library will hold a Blood Drive from 1 - 6pm!
The Holiday Boutique in the Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Features Gifts for the Whole Family - Closes December 18
With the Holiday season well upon us, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn has been doing brisk business!. Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique features gifts for the whole family. The boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 18. All proceeds benefit the ongoing operations and upkeep of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.
Carolyn Kaufman of Milford was Part of Muhlenberg's "Reset: New Dances"
Muhlenberg College dancers explored personal experiences and narratives through movement as the Theatre & Dance Department presented "Reset: New Dances" December 1-3 in the College's Baker Theatre. Carolyn Kaufman, Class of 2024 of Milford was a Cast member in "Reset: New Dances." "One of the major themes of 'Reset: New...
Pantochino's Christmas Carol Adds New Performance
Award-winning Pantochino Productions, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford has added an additional performance to it’s new musical panto “Christmas Carol” on December 18, at 5:30pm at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. “Christmas Carol” is a new, wildly funny, family-friendly...
Danbury resident Bella Morrell delivers marketing presentation to Red Sox Foundation execs
Bella Morrell, a Lasell University student from Danbury shared an event marketing proposal with Red Sox Foundation executives at Fenway Park. Morrell presented "Fast Forward: Girls Umpire Program," a marketing and event plan aimed at providing more umpiring opportunities to women. Morrell and fellow students in Young-Tae Kim's sport marketing...
Local REALTOR® Jefferson Guthrie Receives NFCAR Humanitarian Award
The Northern Fairfield County Association of REALTORS® established ‘The Joseph E. Baker Humanitarian Award’ in 2008 to honor REALTOR® Joe Baker. Only those very close to Joe knew that he volunteered his time and money to #AngelFlights. He died doing what he loved, but more importantly, doing a selfless act for others. This award was created to keep Joe’s memory alive while recognizing other members that are also giving back without thought for themselves.
Norwalk Health Dept. Alert: Respiratory Viruses are on the Rise in CT and Across the Nation
Today, December 6, 2022, the Norwalk Health Department provided the community with recommendations on how to take health precautions and mitigate the spread of several serious viruses that are on the rise across Connecticut and around the country. As the cold weather begins, the Health Department encourages the community to.
Candlewood Lake Authority alerts public of Blue-Green Algae Bloom in parts of lake
Candlewood Lake Authority is reporting a large, persistent Blue-Green Algae Bloom occurring in many parts of Candlewood Lake (see image courtesy of Candlewood Lake Authority). "The temperate weather, combined with recent precipitation and little wind provides the perfect weather conditions for bloom events. Blooms this time of year are somewhat common as nutrients are available for the algae to use from the lake bottom after the lake "turns over" in the fall. The lack of plant material might also be making more nutrients available for the algae to use," Candlewood Lake Authority explains.
Enchanted Garden to stage Nutcracker, promote food security in Africa
The Enchanted Garden will stage its 20th annual Nutcracker winter performance on Saturday, December 17 at 4:30 pm at the Ridgefield High School auditorium. A spirited adaptation of this classic ballet choreographed and directed by Brenda Froehlich and performed by students of the Enchanted Garden School of Dance, the “Enchanted Nutcracker” is designed to dazzle the audience with its Swarovski crystal accents on the costumes, tiaras and matching necklaces designed by Ms. Brenda. One of the show’s outstanding props is Herr Drosselmeyer’s bag, crafted for the show by Redding artist Joanie Johns Lerner, who designed fabric for several of the costumes in Broadway’s “The Lion King.”
