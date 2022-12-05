Read full article on original website
Concordia Blade-Empire
CHS JV wins, 52-44
RILEY — Three players scored in double figures to lead the Concordia junior varsity boys' basketball team to a 52-44 win over Riley County on Tuesday. Chane Parker led Concordia with 20 points. Luke Donovan and Lewis VanMeter scored 13 points each for the Panthers. Concordia got out to...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Riley County downs Panther JV
RILEY — The Concordia junior varsity girls' basketball team lost 29-24 to Riley County on Tuesday. Concordia trailed 9-2 after one quarter of play. Riley County limited the Panthers to two points in the second period and scored four points to make it a 13-4 game. Concordia outscored the...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Panthers capture 45-31 road win over Falcons
RILEY — Able to overcome some shaky stretches on the offensive end, the Concordia Panthers knocked off the Riley County Falcons 45-31 on Tuesday night. Concordia, playing its first road game of the year, scored just six points in the first 6:35 of the game. The Panthers then went...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Concordia falls to Marsyville
MARYSVILLE — The Concordia eighth grade girls' basketball team suffered a 34-19 loss to Marysville in a road game on Monday. Marysville led the game 10-6 after one quarter of play. Concordia was limited to three points in the second period, and Marysville scored 12 points to go up...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Kansas singer's run on 'The Voice' comes to an end
Justin Aaron, Junction City, reached the semifinal round of "The Voice" competition on NBC but was unable to advance to the finals. Following singing performances on Tuesday night, voters reduced the field of eight down to five. Aaron was among those who did not move on. The Junction City resident...
KSNT
Light freezing rain possible for some this morning, all rain likely this afternoon
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for Cloud, Washington, Marshall, and Republic counties until 12:00 pm on Thursday. Freezing rain and drizzle is likely this morning north and west of a line from Seneca-Manhattan-Abilene where our Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Not much accumulation is expected, up to 0.1″ at the most, but that could be just enough to create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses through the morning hours. As temperatures climb above freezing by lunchtime, any freezing rain will transition to all rain.
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
ksal.com
Night Ranger Coming to Salina
Rockers Night Ranger are coming to Salina. The band that has sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion is coming to the Stiefel theatre in the new year. According to the venue, Night Ranger have earned...
Watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A watch party will be held on Monday and Tuesday for “The Voice” contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City. The C.L. Hoover Opera House will be hosting the watch party on Dec. 5-6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the party which will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. […]
There will be a change on the Junction City Commission
Junction City Commissioner Nathan Butler will step down, effective Jan. 2. The city commission accepted his resignation during their meeting Tuesday night. Commissioners approved a motion by Pat Landes to appoint Bob Story to fill the vacancy for the remaining one year of the term, effective Jan. 3. The vote was 4-1 with Ronna Larson casting the lone no vote. She supported opening the position up to the possibility of more diverse candidates.
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
ksal.com
Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting
Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night
Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
KWCH.com
Saline County Fire Department responds to call, finds smoldering gloves
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Fire District 3 found an unlikely burn source after responding to a call on Tuesday. When searching for the source of a burning electrical smell reported by the caller, the fire department found a set of gloves plugged into a USB charger and overheating on a table.
Trooper Ben asks for Christmas cards for KHP personnel
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Our local KHP office has a hallway where Troopers, Dispatchers and support staff walk daily.
