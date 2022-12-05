Read full article on original website
Riley County downs Panther JV
RILEY — The Concordia junior varsity girls' basketball team lost 29-24 to Riley County on Tuesday. Concordia trailed 9-2 after one quarter of play. Riley County limited the Panthers to two points in the second period and scored four points to make it a 13-4 game. Concordia outscored the...
Panthers capture 45-31 road win over Falcons
RILEY — Able to overcome some shaky stretches on the offensive end, the Concordia Panthers knocked off the Riley County Falcons 45-31 on Tuesday night. Concordia, playing its first road game of the year, scored just six points in the first 6:35 of the game. The Panthers then went...
Concordia falls to Marsyville
MARYSVILLE — The Concordia eighth grade girls' basketball team suffered a 34-19 loss to Marysville in a road game on Monday. Marysville led the game 10-6 after one quarter of play. Concordia was limited to three points in the second period, and Marysville scored 12 points to go up...
