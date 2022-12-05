ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Comments / 3

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Parking lot shooting leaves two injured

SALT LAKE CITY — A shooting in a parking lot near 200 N. Redwood Road resulted in two people being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The call in to police described two groups shooting at each other. Officers responded to the shooting at around 1 a.m. All of the suspects had fled the scene when officers arrived.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy PD nabs a boatload of porch pirates

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In an operation begun only a day ago, Sandy police say they’ve nabbed seven porch pirates and have another identified. In a note that eliminates any kind of fuzzy Christmas motive, multiple hard drugs were found with the suspects, according to a Sandy Police Department press release Thursday on social media.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts

SANDY, Utah — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group’s whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

7 arrested after stealing packages from Sandy residences

SANDY, Utah — Seven people were arrested Wednesday after several packages were stolen from the porches of Sandy residents. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Sandy City Police Department, it all started at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday when officers from the Crime Suppression Unit saw multiple posts on the Ring App of porch pirates taking packages.
SANDY, UT
Uinta County Herald

The Uinta County Sherrif's Report

The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office responded to 61 incidents between the dates of Monday, Nov. 28, and Monday, Dec. 5. These included one abandoned vehicle, two alarms, one medical assist, one case of animal cruelty, three animal problems, nine agency assists, one citizen assist, one citizen investigative contact, one civil process service, one controlled substance possession, two DUIs, one case of driving under suspension, one escort, one fire, nine information reports, one background investigation, one jail offense, three livestock problems, two prisoner transports, one probation violation, one rancher contact, one suspicious incident, six traffic accidents, one traffic complaint, one case of threatening, one theft, one trespass, four wanted persons and one welfare check.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police

TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy