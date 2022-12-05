The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office responded to 61 incidents between the dates of Monday, Nov. 28, and Monday, Dec. 5. These included one abandoned vehicle, two alarms, one medical assist, one case of animal cruelty, three animal problems, nine agency assists, one citizen assist, one citizen investigative contact, one civil process service, one controlled substance possession, two DUIs, one case of driving under suspension, one escort, one fire, nine information reports, one background investigation, one jail offense, three livestock problems, two prisoner transports, one probation violation, one rancher contact, one suspicious incident, six traffic accidents, one traffic complaint, one case of threatening, one theft, one trespass, four wanted persons and one welfare check.

