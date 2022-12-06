Read full article on original website
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
NFT Tools for Building a web3 Game
The use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), sometimes also known as 'digital collectibles', in web2 games has been a hot topic in the gaming industry lately. NFTs are unique digital assets built using blockchain technology, offering several benefits for game developers and players. One of the biggest advantages of NFTs is...
7 Best JavaScript File Uploads APIs in 2023
File uploads are a necessary thing for many web applications. They allow users to share their files, photos, and videos on your site with others. While this can be a great feature, it also opens up the potential for security vulnerabilities. For example, malicious users could use a lack of file size or file name length restriction.
Will ChatGPT Put Smart Contract Engineers Out of a Job?
ChatGPT from OpenAI has gone viral and reached 1 million users in just 5 days. The AI has shown mind-blowing capabilities, including generating smart contract code, and even fixing bugs for you. Is AI finally coming to put software developers out of a job?. AnChain.AI Web3 compliance officer and former...
Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo & ShardingSphere Release Database Governance Standard for Microservices
Recently, Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo and ShardingSphere jointly released the database governance standard for microservices. By combining the Database Plus and Database Mesh concepts, the two communities have standardized the existing database governance concepts, patterns, and paths, further completing the database governance ecosystem under the cloud-native environment. The founders of...
How to Work With Oracles to Use and Validate Different Financial Data Sets
In the presentation above, Alexander Coenegrachts, VP of Product at Kaiko, gives his insights into how different financial data sets can be validated with oracles and the new use cases that will be enabled. Before diving into his presentation, here are some important basics. Kaiko Overview. Kaiko is a data...
Which Front-End Framework Is Better? A Comparison Between Angular and React
As web developers in a world with complex requirements and looming deadlines, we’ll need all the help we can get. If you have trouble turning these requirements into code that works and fixes major bugs, your deployment date could be pushed back a lot. Also, the more delays you...
Webhooks Using Python - A Guide
We primarily use webhooks at Terra, so I wanted to write an article that explains how to build them. Webhooks are a powerful tool for building integrations between different applications and services. They allow one application to send data to another application in real-time using a simple HTTP request. This article will explain webhooks and how to build them using Python.
IMAP Email Server on AWS
Let me explain how to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) Simple Email Services (SES) to support an SMTP IMAP Email Server running on an AWS Lightsail virtual server using Ubuntu 22 with Postfix/Dovecot along with the AWS Route53 DNS services. The basic email server is set up to support only the system’s users, those individuals with a system user account, it is not a publicly available server.
How I Built a Simple Forex App with Telegram Bots and AWS Lambda
If you work as a freelancer in the digital economy, it is likely that you have a global perspective when it comes to new prospects and collaborators. A huge, worldwide pool of potential clients and opportunities is available to you. For this reason, it's not uncommon for Designers, Marketing Specialists, Web Developers, or Sales Reps to work with business partners which are based in different countries.
Bear Market(ing) Diaries: Focus on Your Winners
There's a saying in investing circles - bulls are right 29 days a month. Bears are right for only 1 day. That one day erases 29 bull days. Whether that's beautiful or sad or both, we'll let you decide for yourself. We, on the other hand, are here to share some of our.
Unlocking the True Potential of Blockchain
An innovation that could solve the problem of Ethereum’s missing piece. But, what is this missing piece anyway?. Let's start at the beginning. Blockchain technology has so far been one of the most innovative and transformative technological concepts in the world. Besides powering cryptocurrencies (which many believe to be the future of money), blockchain has also proven to be useful across multiple industries. Besides the numerous merits that blockchain holds, transparency and security are some of the most significant factors that have been the secret behind the constant growth of this technology.
Decentralized High-Performance Cloud Computing: An Interview With DeepSquare
At The Metaverse Insider, we had the pleasure of interviewing both Diarmuid Daltún and Florin Dzeladini – the respective Co-Founder and Blockchain Lead at DeepSquare. As a sustainable, decentralized cloud ecosystem, DeepSquare is on a mission to enable high-performance computing centered around a blockchain protocol. Alongside high-performance computing,...
Learn to Build Smart Contracts on Bitcoin and Qualify to Become a Rootstock Developer Ambassador
The Rootstock Blockchain Developer Course officially launched last week. The course aims to teach budding blockchain developers how to develop on the Rootstock blockchain, with a heavy focus on smart contracts. The course is part of the. , where members of the public are rewarded for contributing to the growth...
Accepting Crypto Donations at Your Nonprofit: A Guide
Cryptocurrency is surging in popularity, with the market cap reaching over $2 trillion in 2021. Many donors are now holding appreciated Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins and donating them to nonprofits that are equipped to accept them. Today, there are many ways for organizations to accept crypto, and their teams...
Don't Stop at Writing Code, Create Business Value
Knowing the business and its needs/problems can help you to grow faster. If you don’t know WHAT and WHY, you can’t think of HOW. For any organization/customer, you are not just writing code but contributing toward the business and helping it grow. In that case, knowing the business needs; problems of the organization/customer is very important.
How Consistent ECommerce User-generated Images Help Product Managers Increase Revenue by up to 20%
You know that feeling deep inside your gut that tells you something is off when you see a sketchy product on an online marketplace? Those are honed instincts for spotting bad products online, even without seeing the products physically. And this is why if you ask any online marketer or...
3 Reasons Webhooks Are Better than Regular HTTP Requests
We are primarily using Webhooks at Terra API. For that reason, I’m writing a guide on why they are often considered to be better than regular HTTP requests for a few reasons. First, webhooks allow for real-time communication between applications and services. With regular HTTP requests, the client must...
Meet Hackernoon Contributor of the 2022 year — How To: Vlad Gukasov!
Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. For me, it’s a recognition of my work on Hackernoon. I very much appreciate that. How do you intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2023?. I plan to write new articles about Golang,...
Using a REST API with Python
Requesting fitness data (backlog) from Terra requires HTTP requests, so I’m writing an essential guide here on using a REST API with Python. First, let's define what a REST API is. REST stands for Representational State Transfer and is a software architectural style that defines a set of constraints to create web services. REST APIs are used to provide a standardized way of accessing and manipulating web resources.
