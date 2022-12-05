Read full article on original website
Concordia Blade-Empire
Riley County downs Panther JV
RILEY — The Concordia junior varsity girls' basketball team lost 29-24 to Riley County on Tuesday. Concordia trailed 9-2 after one quarter of play. Riley County limited the Panthers to two points in the second period and scored four points to make it a 13-4 game. Concordia outscored the...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Panthers capture 45-31 road win over Falcons
RILEY — Able to overcome some shaky stretches on the offensive end, the Concordia Panthers knocked off the Riley County Falcons 45-31 on Tuesday night. Concordia, playing its first road game of the year, scored just six points in the first 6:35 of the game. The Panthers then went...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Concordia girls tumble to Falcons
RILEY — Kicking off a stretch of three consecutive road games, the Concordia High School girls' basketball team struggled to score in a 34-9 loss to Riley County on Tuesday night. Riley County, now 2-0, limited Concordia to just four field goals in the game. “We wanted to slow...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Trustees approve policy for ARPA funds
A management policy for the $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help support the construction of the new Technical Education and Innovation Center was approved by the Cloud County Community College board of trustees during a special meeting on Monday. Cloud County Community College (CCCC) was notified...
