A Fall River man charged after an Amber Alert in Dartmouth faces additional charges concerning an ATV incident that injured a city police officer. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on November 4, just after 7:30 p.m., officers from the Fall River Police Department were dispatched to area of Delcar Street and Robeson Street, following an officer’s request for assistance. Responding units located a 17-year veteran of the police department injured on the ground in the middle of Robeson Street, suffering from serious injuries. The officer had been dragged several hundred feet by an ATV attempting to flee, during a traffic stop. The officer was transported from the scene to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated and released.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO