ABC6.com
Seekonk police catch Pawtucket man trying to break into car
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police said Wednesday they arrested a Pawtucket man after catching him trying to break into a car. Police said Seekonk and its neighboring communities have seen a surge in car thefts over the past several weeks. To address the problem, police started patrolling neighborhoods...
ABC6.com
Seekonk police surveil neighborhoods for car theft, catch a break in
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — The Seekonk Police Department released a statement Wednesday regarding the recent car thefts throughout Seekonk and its neighboring communities. Over the past several weeks, the areas surrounding Seekonk have seen a surge in car thefts. Investigators began to patrol neighborhoods where recent thefts were suspected.
Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall
The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man charged after Amber Alert in Dartmouth faces charges concerning ATV incident that injured officer
A Fall River man charged after an Amber Alert in Dartmouth faces additional charges concerning an ATV incident that injured a city police officer. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on November 4, just after 7:30 p.m., officers from the Fall River Police Department were dispatched to area of Delcar Street and Robeson Street, following an officer’s request for assistance. Responding units located a 17-year veteran of the police department injured on the ground in the middle of Robeson Street, suffering from serious injuries. The officer had been dragged several hundred feet by an ATV attempting to flee, during a traffic stop. The officer was transported from the scene to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated and released.
New Bedford Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Suspected Drug Deal
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford man has been arrested and an illegal firearm seized after police said they observed suspected drug activity in the city’s West End. Police said that on November 23 at around 1 p.m., Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Summer Street and Austin Street, when they allegedly observed a drug transaction.
Former Somerset police chief involved in crash
An investigation is underway into a crash involving the former Somerset police chief.
WCVB
Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
Serious injuries reported after wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Route 3 southbound in Duxbury is currently closed after a wrong-way crash with serious injuries, according to MassDOT. Traffic is being detoured off Exit 20. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. No other information has been given at this time. This is a developing...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department seeks public’s help in IDing very active porch pirate
“On November 13, this POS walked up to my porch and helped himself to a package yesterday. He was stalking my house again and the police told me he’s been recorded taking packages off porches on multiple cameras in my neighborhood. Take note: he’s walking around in broad daylight...
fallriverreporter.com
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
Turnto10.com
North Providence police search for man who allegedly broke into restaurant
(WJAR) — The North Providence Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into a restaurant. Police say the suspect broke into the Bella Luna Restaurant on Smith Street on Monday. The suspect is described as a 6’ white man who was wearing a grey and blue...
MetroWest Drug Task Force & Mass State Police Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Multiple agencies arrested a man in Framingham on December 2 on drug trafficking charges. After an investigation by Framingham Police Bureau of Investigations and the MetroWest Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed on Friday at 7:48 a.m. at 30 Audrea Road, along with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Stop Team.
Fall River Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Dragged Officer With ATV
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Fall River Police said they’ve arrested a person charged with striking a veteran officer with an ATV and dragging him several hundred feet while attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop. The incident occurred on November 4 at about 7:33 p.m....
DA: Fall River man killed fiancé's dad, shot her mom and sister before turning gun on himself
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Fall River man shot his fiancé's father to death and wounded two other members of her family before he turned the gun on himself when frustrations about their living situation boiled over early Wednesday morning, investigators said. Officers responding to a report of...
Turnto10.com
Convicted child rapist gets back-to-back prison terms after latest conviction
(WJAR) — A Brockton man convicted of raping his pre-teen relative and her friend will serve back-to-back prison terms for this latest conviction, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. A Fall River Superior Court jury convicted Osvaldo Otero, 60, of three counts of rape of...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
whdh.com
Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Gary Cifizzari, who was wrongly convicted, served 35 years for the killing of Concetta Schiappa, files civil lawsuit against Milford, former officers
A Massachusetts man who served 35 years in prison after being wrongly convicted in the killing of his 75-year-old great-aunt is now suing the town of Milford and its police department. Gary Cifizzari, of Taunton, filed a civil lawsuit in Worcester federal court last week demanding a jury trial claiming...
