New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

Seekonk police catch Pawtucket man trying to break into car

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police said Wednesday they arrested a Pawtucket man after catching him trying to break into a car. Police said Seekonk and its neighboring communities have seen a surge in car thefts over the past several weeks. To address the problem, police started patrolling neighborhoods...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Seekonk police surveil neighborhoods for car theft, catch a break in

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — The Seekonk Police Department released a statement Wednesday regarding the recent car thefts throughout Seekonk and its neighboring communities. Over the past several weeks, the areas surrounding Seekonk have seen a surge in car thefts. Investigators began to patrol neighborhoods where recent thefts were suspected.
SEEKONK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man charged after Amber Alert in Dartmouth faces charges concerning ATV incident that injured officer

A Fall River man charged after an Amber Alert in Dartmouth faces additional charges concerning an ATV incident that injured a city police officer. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on November 4, just after 7:30 p.m., officers from the Fall River Police Department were dispatched to area of Delcar Street and Robeson Street, following an officer’s request for assistance. Responding units located a 17-year veteran of the police department injured on the ground in the middle of Robeson Street, suffering from serious injuries. The officer had been dragged several hundred feet by an ATV attempting to flee, during a traffic stop. The officer was transported from the scene to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated and released.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Suspected Drug Deal

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford man has been arrested and an illegal firearm seized after police said they observed suspected drug activity in the city’s West End. Police said that on November 23 at around 1 p.m., Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Summer Street and Austin Street, when they allegedly observed a drug transaction.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA

