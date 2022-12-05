Read full article on original website
Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is a leading midstream energy player with lower exposure to volume and price risks. For 2022 and 2023, the partnership is likely to see earnings growth of 17.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Factors Working in Favor. Enterprise Products, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has...
Merck (MRK) Is Up 2.36% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD). Shares have added about 1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kodiak Sciences Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Notable Friday Option Activity: COOP, PLTK, BILL
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total volume of 21,496 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 521.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Wall Street Analysts Think Medical Properties (MPW) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
Stryker Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $247.50, changing hands for $247.84/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this world's biggest maker of health care products have returned +1.6%...
3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
At the end of October, I wrote about several top stocks trading for under $20 a share, and I can no longer include some of these on this type of a list -- not because they are no longer great stocks, but because after strong performances, they are no longer under $20 a share.
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Investors shouldn't shut the book on 2022 yet; a couple of weeks are still left. Many beaten-down growth stocks are beginning to look attractive, and a calendar flip to 2023 could boost these stocks. While the calendar-year change doesn't signify anything different, it does change how some money managers act, and if they think growth stocks will be in style during 2023, then these stocks will be snapped up early in 2023.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
It has been a tough year for investors, but the last thing you want to do now is panic. Investing is a long-term game played out over decades. Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU),...
Lost Racks: The Price of Printing Currencies in Other Countries
Liberia’s central bank lost $104M worth of banknotes from overseas printers. The global market for banknote printing is forecast to increase from $9.7B in 2018 to $11.1B in 2023. Missing cash to the tune of $104 million in Liberia is still unaccounted for, after it was printed overseas and...
Team Slips 8% After Announcing 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split
(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Team Inc. (TISI) slipped over 8% in extended hours on Friday after the company announced one-for-ten reverse stock split. Team announced that the Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the company's common stock at a ratio of one-for-ten. The company's...
Why You Should Hold on to Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Stock for Now
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC is well poised to grow on the back of strategic acquisitions, solid Risk and Insurance Services business and geographic expansions. Its disciplined capital-allocation strategy bodes well. However, rising expenses are affecting margins. Marsh & McLennan — with a market cap of $84.9 billion —...
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further
Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
5 ETFs That Gained More Than 20% This Year
Wall Street has been on a tough ride this year, with all three major indices in negative territory. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and global growth concerns have roiled the stock market badly. Additionally, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China has slowed down economic activities across the country.
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains on Growth Efforts Amid High Costs
Focus on strategic growth efforts, including capacity expansions, are favoring Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC. The leading poultry producer benefits from strength in its Europe and U.S. operations. The aforementioned upsides were evident in its third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. That...
ADC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 4%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $2.88), with the stock changing hands as low as $71.78 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Stock Market News for Dec 9, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, its first winning day of the week. Investor mood improved on jobless claims coming in higher, on expected lines, thereby acting as an indicator for the Fed to infer that its policies were showing results. All three major indexes ended in the green. How...
Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona Fab Could Mean Big Wins for 2 Other Chip Stocks
There's plenty of worry out there about what would happen to the global economy if China ever made a more aggressive military push to take back the island of Taiwan. Amid this worry, many companies and government organizations have been pushing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) -- far and away the largest chip foundry on the planet and a recent addition to Warren Buffett's stock portfolio -- to diversify production into other countries.
