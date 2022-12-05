Read full article on original website
Hanover Rotary Presents Plaque to East Hanover Diner
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — The Hanover Rotary Club presented a plaque to the East Hanover Diner for everything they have done to help us raise money to serve our local communities better. The Hanover Rotary Club promotes and supports many community and international initiatives through a variety of service projects.
Prosecutor’s Office Honors County Administrator Upon his Retirement
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and additional administrative members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office recognized Morris County Administrator John Bonanni for his years of service to the office. A ceremony was held on...
Winter Coats Sought Through Jersey Cares Coat Drive
MADISON — Residents are asked to make the holiday season a warm one for those in need by donating to a local collection for the 27th Annual Jersey Cares coat drive at the Madison Area YMCA. Organizer Ava Haralampoudis, a junior at Madison High School, hopes to expand the...
