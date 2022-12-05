Read full article on original website
Related
The Johnstonian News
A MAGA Supreme Court could set back American liberty
Americans of the Baby Boom generation derived, from midcentury experience, a view of the U.S. Supreme Court as essentially pro-liberty. Boomers spent their formative years watching the Warren court steadily expand the rights and freedoms of American citizens. They then internalized the view that our country’s highest court exists as a guarantor of American democracy. Exercising the hegemony they enjoy […] The post A MAGA Supreme Court could set back American liberty first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0