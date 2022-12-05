ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

All-Star Saturday

Saturday at noon CT, Alabama's best will face Mississippi's finest. It's the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, where the top players from the two states will meet head-to-head at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Among those representing the state of Alabama are several Auburn commits and other recruits that the staff is targeting.
MOBILE, AL
Scarlet Nation

THE WAR ROOM

December is here and so is the Hugh Freeze era. Freeze is looking to bring the heat in recruiting, as several prospects are making their way to Auburn this weekend for official visits. The list varies from top targets that are committed elsewhere, to Auburn commits, to JUCO players and some guys in the portal.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Joiner planning second official visit

MOBILE, Ala. — Bradyn Joiner had to get one more game under his belt with head coach Keith Etheridge. Joiner had been coached by Etheridge throughout his high school career, and on Saturday, got one additional game. The Auburn offensive line commit played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in Mobile, where Etheridge served as Alabama's head coach.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Will Anderson, Kool-Aid McKinstry named FWAA All-Americans

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Friday. It's the second All-American honor for Anderson on the five lists recognized by the NCAA after recording 51 tackles, including 17 for a loss and 10 sacks during his junior season.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy