Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Get ready for the initial hundred or so body bags when this aircraft takes off. New aircraft always come with this consequence. Every pilot will be new to this technology except for those in the Marines and a few in Air Force special operations now flying the Osprey.
Reply
9
Reality Check
2d ago
Should never happen. This rotor craft will have more failures and needs a bigger flater landing zone.
Reply
4
Related
Aviation International News
Bell Wins U.S. Army FLRAA Competition
Textron unit Bell has been awarded the development contract for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, the company announced December 5. FLRAA is designed to produce aircraft to eventually replace up to 4,000 Sikorsky series Black Hawk helicopters. The award is based on Bell’s V-280 Valor next-generation tiltrotor that was developed and tested as part of the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator (JMR TD) program that began in 2013.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army moving equipment across Pacific for training
The Army is moving equipment across the Pacific in support of its Operation Pathways exercise to be held in Australia in 2023 as it continues to define its changing role in the region. The Army is moving equipment across the Pacific in support of its Operation Pathways exercise to be...
defensenews.com
Robins AFB cleared to pursue new missions to replace JSTARS
Robins Air Force Base in central Georgia has been cleared to move forward with four new missions that will replace its retiring E-8C Joint STARS fleet, the service announced Monday. The Air Force plans to bring one squadron of E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node planes and three battle management and...
First Land-Based Tomahawk And SM-6 Launcher Delivered To Army
U.S. NavyThe Typhon Weapon System will give the Army its first ground-based medium-range missile strike capability in decades.
MilitaryTimes
Army approves $162 million for new ‘terrain-shaping’ system
The Army has awarded a $162 million contract to Textron Systems to develop the first increment of its close terrain shaping obstacle. The company will, “design an advanced anti-vehicle, soldier-in-the-loop munition system.”. This is in part to both replace obsolete, treaty-restricted or banned devices and to increase terrain-shaping capabilities...
The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way
The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
US Army receives first prototype of new weapon that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles in major milestone
THE U.S. Army has received a wild weapon prototype that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin just delivered a Typhon weapon system - a brand new technology that's designed to blast huge explosives across great distances. Also called the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Typhon consists of...
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
Caught in 'the green beam': How US Air Force gunship crews let a target know they have it in their sights
The AC-130's green beam is meant "to let the adversaries know that you see him," the head of US Air Force Special Operations Command said.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
Pentagon awards Raytheon $1.2B bid to supply Ukraine with advanced surface-to-air missile systems
The Pentagon says the U.S. Army has awarded a $1.2 billion bid to Raytheon Co., to build National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems for Ukraine.
US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and the U.S. Air Force have finally rolled out the world's first sixth-generation aircraft after over three decades, amid a tight arms race with China. The B-21 "Raider," a long-range nuclear bomber, was unveiled on Friday, at the company's facility in Palmdale, California, according to a...
US Navy finds 'massive amount' of explosive material able to fuel over a dozen ballistic missiles on a fishing boat sailing from Iran
The ship was traveling along a route regularly used to transit weapons to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting against Yemen's government.
americanmilitarynews.com
New temporary home for USS Truman sailors features more privacy, better computer access, Navy says
When the USS Harry S. Truman carrier goes in for repairs soon, its 2,500 sailors will have access to new digs inspired by the cruise ship industry. On Monday, the Navy held a ribbon-cutting for Auxiliary Personnel Lighter 68, its first berthing barge in 22 years. The 609‐berth barge gives...
marinelink.com
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy
The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years
Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31
The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
A CIA veteran who survived a hand-to-hand battle with Al Qaeda is now helping Afghans escape the Taliban
The desperate pleas come flooding into David Tyson’s cellphone, from a country that has fallen off the American radar. The texts are from Afghans who fought alongside him and his colleagues, and they are asking for help to flee Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The messages often include graphic videos: whippings, torture,...
Pearl Harbor anniversary: Here are 10 things you may not know about the attack
It’s been 81 years since the quiet of a Sunday morning in paradise was shattered by an attack from Japanese forces that would claim 2,400 lives in 75 minutes and launch the U.S. into a world war that would last for four years. The attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii,...
Comments / 30