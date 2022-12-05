ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guest
2d ago

Get ready for the initial hundred or so body bags when this aircraft takes off. New aircraft always come with this consequence. Every pilot will be new to this technology except for those in the Marines and a few in Air Force special operations now flying the Osprey.

Reality Check
2d ago

Should never happen. This rotor craft will have more failures and needs a bigger flater landing zone.

