ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC battles hot-and-cold start to defeat Cal State Fullerton

It only took USC 15 seconds to secure a lead against Cal State Fullerton, a lead the Trojans would not surrender throughout the game. A skyhook by redshirt junior forward Joshua Morgan sparked a 14-0 run to start the game, which mirrored the final score of 64-50. The fast start...
FULLERTON, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC women’s hoops keeps rolling with big win over San José State

For a team with more newcomers than returners, most would expect a slow start to the season. It takes time for teammates to establish rapport with each other, coaches to identify players’ abilities and schemes to strengthen and prosper. But USC women’s basketball seems ahead of that typical development...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal

The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Quartz Hill H.S. football star badly injured in car crash

A star football player at Quartz Hill High School, Ashtin Dupleasis was badly injured in a crash just hours after a game when he fell asleep on a rural highway with a dangerous reputation. The 18-year-old varsity running back had just left a game in November when the accident occurred,...
QUARTZ HILL, CA
pmq.com

This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles

Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The University of California can’t intimidate its way out of the graduate worker strike

The University of California could have prevented its largest labor crisis at the bargaining table. Instead, as professors cancel lectures due to teaching assistant shortages, lab sections pause crucial lessons and undergraduate assignments go ungraded, the university’s pattern of intimidation and foot-dragging becomes less a tactic and more a liability in negotiating against 48,000 striking graduate workers — the university’s backbone for all day-to-day curricular activities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 unite for Mount Westmore

The Bay and L.A. have united to form a rap supergroup of four icons – Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40. The artists said the idea to come together came straight out of the pandemic. “We were sitting at home with nothing to do. E-40 gave me a call he said ‘Let’s do […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
moneytalksnews.com

10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up

As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

CNN To Move West Coast Bureau From Hollywood To Burbank

CNN plans to move its Los Angeles bureau from an office tower in Hollywood to Warner Bros. Discovery office space in Burbank. CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced the move at a town hall with employees Tuesday, held in the wake of layoffs last week. Puck first reported the news. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the move. The CNN Hollywood offices have long been a part of the area skyline, particularly the lit-up letters from the network logo. The space has been the site of numerous network programs through the years including housing the West Coast studio of Larry King Live. The move...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

How does California handle problem coyotes?

Coyote attack on toddler the 7th human attack in Los Angeles this year. After a toddler was attacked by a coyote in Woodland Hills earlier this week, many California residents are understandably concerned about the behavior of the bold and often-misunderstood predator. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
constructiondive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million

1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy