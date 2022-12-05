Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC battles hot-and-cold start to defeat Cal State Fullerton
It only took USC 15 seconds to secure a lead against Cal State Fullerton, a lead the Trojans would not surrender throughout the game. A skyhook by redshirt junior forward Joshua Morgan sparked a 14-0 run to start the game, which mirrored the final score of 64-50. The fast start...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s hoops keeps rolling with big win over San José State
For a team with more newcomers than returners, most would expect a slow start to the season. It takes time for teammates to establish rapport with each other, coaches to identify players’ abilities and schemes to strengthen and prosper. But USC women’s basketball seems ahead of that typical development...
USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal
The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
KTLA.com
Quartz Hill H.S. football star badly injured in car crash
A star football player at Quartz Hill High School, Ashtin Dupleasis was badly injured in a crash just hours after a game when he fell asleep on a rural highway with a dangerous reputation. The 18-year-old varsity running back had just left a game in November when the accident occurred,...
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The University of California can’t intimidate its way out of the graduate worker strike
The University of California could have prevented its largest labor crisis at the bargaining table. Instead, as professors cancel lectures due to teaching assistant shortages, lab sections pause crucial lessons and undergraduate assignments go ungraded, the university’s pattern of intimidation and foot-dragging becomes less a tactic and more a liability in negotiating against 48,000 striking graduate workers — the university’s backbone for all day-to-day curricular activities.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 unite for Mount Westmore
The Bay and L.A. have united to form a rap supergroup of four icons – Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40. The artists said the idea to come together came straight out of the pandemic. “We were sitting at home with nothing to do. E-40 gave me a call he said ‘Let’s do […]
moneytalksnews.com
10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up
As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
CNN To Move West Coast Bureau From Hollywood To Burbank
CNN plans to move its Los Angeles bureau from an office tower in Hollywood to Warner Bros. Discovery office space in Burbank. CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced the move at a town hall with employees Tuesday, held in the wake of layoffs last week. Puck first reported the news. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the move. The CNN Hollywood offices have long been a part of the area skyline, particularly the lit-up letters from the network logo. The space has been the site of numerous network programs through the years including housing the West Coast studio of Larry King Live. The move...
KTLA.com
How does California handle problem coyotes?
Coyote attack on toddler the 7th human attack in Los Angeles this year. After a toddler was attacked by a coyote in Woodland Hills earlier this week, many California residents are understandably concerned about the behavior of the bold and often-misunderstood predator. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is...
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Ranks as One of the Most Expensive in the World, According to New Economist Intelligencer Report
San Francisco is one of three U.S. cities ranked as the most expensive in the world amid rising inflation and cost of living, according to a new report by the Economist Intelligencer Unit. Californians are all too familiar with the high price of living, especially in the Bay Area. San...
constructiondive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
luxury-houses.net
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
foxla.com
Catholic pilgrimage in East LA
The procession of Our Lady of Guadalupe marched through East Los Angeles Sunday. Continuing a tradition that started 91 years ago.
SoCal to see sunshine amid cold temperatures Thursday
Southern California on Thursday will continue to experience cold temperatures, but another round of rain isn't expected until the weekend.
L.A. rapper who bragged about committing COVID-19 fraud in music video sentenced to prison
A Los Angeles-based rapper who bragged about committing COVID-19 fraud in his music video has been sentenced to over six years in prison on Wednesday. The rapper, Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, who’s also known as “Nuke Bizzle,” was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $704,760 in restitution, according to the […]
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down
The attraction has been popular with families but has also been the subject of criticism from animal-rights activists.
Daily Brief: The Karen Bass Transition Period; L.A. Pandemic Tenant Protections Expire
Also, a George Gascón underling says the L.A. DA treated John Legend as anything but an “Ordinary Person” when his Porsche got nicked The post Daily Brief: The Karen Bass Transition Period; L.A. Pandemic Tenant Protections Expire appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Comments / 0