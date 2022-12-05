Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
NFL Analysis Network
David Bakhtiari Viewed As Potential Cut Candidate For Packers
The Green Bay Packers were able to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Now heading into their bye, the Packers will prepare for the final four games of the season knowing that there is a strong likelihood that they will miss the postseason for the first time in Matt LaFleur’s tenure as head coach.
Fantasy Football Week 14 Care/Don't Care: Return of Charger WRs makes all the difference for Justin Herbert
The Chargers offense looked to be at its best functionality in their Week 14 win over the Dolphins, better than it has in months. No surprise, as this was the first game all season that Mike Williams and Keenan Allen started and finished together all season. Few offenses can just...
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Yardbarker
Final Schedules for Packers, NFC Wild Card Challengers
In their long-shot quest to make the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have one foot dangling over a cliff and the other foot on a banana peel. First, the cliff. With a 5-8 record, the Packers probably will have to win out to even have a chance for a fourth consecutive spot in the postseason. Two of their final four games are against high-quality opponents: at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas and at home against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day.
Herbert, short-handed defense lead Chargers past Fins 23-17
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and a short-handed Chargers defense got the best of the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17 on Sunday night. The Chargers (7-6) moved into position for the final AFC playoff berth,...
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
Former Broncos players to donate their brains to CTE research
Last month, the National Institutes of Health acknowledged for the first time a causal link between repeated blows to the head and CTE.
What do only Justin Herbert and HOFer Dan Marino have in common?
With the Chargers holding a slim 3-0 lead with 9:49 left in the first half, Herbert led a five-play, 43-yard scoring drive capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams to equal Marino's mark. Facing a second and eight from the Dolphins' 10-yard line, Herbert scrambled to his...
Comments / 4