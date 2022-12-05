Read full article on original website
Peggy Reddin Wright – 68 – Formerly of Troy
Memorial services will be held for Peggy Reddin Wright, age 68, formerly of Troy. Services will take place at 11:00 on Friday, December 9th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Stanley’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
Gerold Gay Mansfield, 52, Dresden
Funeral services for Gerold Gay Mansfield, age 52, of Dresden, will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Unity Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 10:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge...
Troy Man Arrested for Theft at Final Flight Outfitters
A Troy man has been arrested in connection with the theft of duck decoys from Final Flight Outfitters, located at 5933 Martin Highway in Union City. Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 39 year old Clayton Tyler Trull was taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft of property.
Baldwin Named Fire Chief in Troy
The Town of Troy has a new Fire Chief. Brandon Baldwin was appointed by Mayor Mark Watson to fill the position on Tuesday. Baldwin takes over the department, after Mayor Watson stepped down from the position after 27 years of service. Baldwin began with the Troy Fire Department in 2015,...
Martin Police Department awarded TLEA Accreditation
The Martin Police Department earned its fourth TLEA Accreditation Award Wednesday during a meeting at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Franklin. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and ultimately the quality of services provided to the citizens of Tennessee.
Disturbance by Troy Man at Wal-Mart Leads to Arrest on Gun Charges
A Troy man was arrested and charged following a call to a disturbance at Wal-Mart in Union City. Police reports said officers were dispatched in reference to a white male wearing a red jacket and backpack, who threw a bag of potato chips that almost struck a child. When arriving...
“Blue Lights and Banks” Christmas Collection in Union City
“Blue Lights and Banks” continues at the Obion County Courthouse Christmas tree in Union City today. Volunteers from local banks, the Union City Police Department, Union City Fire Department and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene collecting money, toys and non-perishable food items. Donations are...
Gibson County man sentenced to seven years for firearm charge
A Gibson County man will spend seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Twenty-nine-year-old Lavokeous Ivory was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ivory was arrested in August 2021 by the Milan...
Hailey, Barnes Selected to Lead Union City Council
Union City Council members started their meeting this week with the appointment of board leaders. City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. was approved to serve as the temporary chairman to start the process.(AUDIO) Mayor Hailey then presided over selection of a Mayor Pro-Tem.(AUDIO) Both Mayor Hailey and Mayor Pro-Tem Barnes will...
Union City’s “Blue Lights and Banks” Again Successful in Helping Less Fortunate
The annual “Blue Lights and Banks” collection to help those in need at Christmas was a success on Wednesday. Multiple participating volunteers gathered at the community Christmas tree in Union City, to accept toys, money and non-perishable food items. Collected items will be distributed to Chimes for Charity...
WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan collects over 19,000 canned goods for WE CARE
Over 19,000 canned foods were collected at local schools Tuesday as part of the annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan. Thunderbolt Radio personalities and representatives from the UT Martin Athletics Department went to several Weakley County Schools collecting canned goods donated by students and parents for WE CARE Ministries. Central Christian Academy...
Mark Watson Takes Seat as New Mayor of Troy
The Town of Troy officially has a new Mayor. Mark Watson was sworn-in during ceremonies Tuesday at City Hall. Following his official oath of office, Watson said he comes into the office very familiar with city government.(AUDIO) Watson said he takes the Mayor’s seat for a community that he feels...
38th annual Santa’s Village opens Thursday night in Martin
The 38th annual Santa’s Village opens Thursday night at the Ned McWherter Ag Pavilion on the UT Martin campus. Santa’s Village is open Thursday and Friday night from 6:00 until 9:00, Saturday from 11:00 until 9:00, and Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00. Rene Kimsey with Martin Parks...
UT Martin’s Parker Stewart named OVC Player of the Week
UT Martin’s Parker Stewart, of Union City, is the 20th Skyhawk to win OVC Player of the Week honors. Stewart had previously claimed the league’s Newcomer of the Week accolade five times during the 2019-20 campaign. The 6′-5″, 205-pound graduate averaged 23 points, 4.5 rebounds, a steal, and...
Four Skyhawks garner All-American honors by HERO Sports
The UT Martin football program had four standouts earn underclassmen All-American honors by HERO Sports as the publication released its Freshman and Sophomore All-American teams. Tight end DJ Nelson and offensive guard Jarod Russell were named to the HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American team while running back Zak Wallace and...
