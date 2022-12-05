Read full article on original website
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Samantha Markle's Daughter Ashleigh Hale Speaks Out For First Time, Says She Stopped Talking To Her Mom Due To Her Behavior Toward Meghan Markle
Samantha Markle — who is Meghan Markle's half-sister — was mentioned in Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 8. In the documentary, Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale, who was later adopted by her paternal grandparents, revealed she connected with her mom in 2007, but things later took a turn for the worse. "After the news first broke Samatha pretty quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about Meg towards me," Hale said. "What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment, and it felt like no matter what I said, you...
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Lindsie Chrisley Shares How People's Comments About Her Parents' Sentencing Are Affecting Her
Lindsie Chrisley admits that she has seen harsh reactions in public and online following the news of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s, sentencing last month. In the latest episode of the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast, the 33-year-old recounts a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke. Lindsie shares that she and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case.
Luke Bryan Shares His Holiday Plans After Wife Caroline Got Hip Surgery (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan's holiday plans usually include a trip to the ski slopes, but with his wife, Caroline, on the mend following hip surgery, the country superstar's plans will look a little different this year. The "Play It Again" crooner spoke to ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet for the...
Watch the 'Baking It' Grandmas Try to Name the Celebs Competing in the Holiday Special (Exclusive)
The timely culinary competition, Baking It, is back in a big way as the franchise returns with an all-new second season as well as a star-studded holiday special hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. Ahead of Baking It's premiere on Dec. 12, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the show's judges, the notorious grandmas, as they try to identify the four celebrity contests.
Inside Ashton Kutcher and Twin Brother Michael's Deep Bond
Ashton and Michael Kutcher have an unbreakable bond. The 44-year-old twins recently made headlines for their first-ever joint interview on Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, and, in honor of the milestone, ET is looking back at the Kutchers' relationship. The brothers came as quite a surprise to Kutcher...
'My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Mom Barbara
My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore shared the news that her mother, Barbara Thore, has died. She was 76. The 39-year-old reality TV star said that her mother died from a cerebral amyloid angiopathy. "Rest In Peace, Sweet Mommy. June 22, 1946—December 7, 2022," the No BS...
Christina Applegate Shares Her First Reaction to MS Diagnosis, Recalls Early Symptoms: 'I Couldn't Walk'
Christina Applegate is not sugarcoating her journey with multiple sclerosis. On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Dead to Me star reveals her reaction to her diagnosis. Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021, while shooting the final season of Dead to Me. "Can I say, it...
'RHOM's Larsa Pippen on Her Feisty Feud With Lisa Hochstein & Why She's Not Labeling Her Love Life (Exclusive)
Larsa Pippen's ready to get it poppin' again in the 305. "This season is Larsa 5.0," the Real Housewives of Miami star quips to ET during a sit-down interview inside her new penthouse. "This season ... I was free, you know? I'm not married, I'm single, and I don't know... I feel like I have great energy right now. It's like, my energy is alive and awake, so I don't really hold back on my opinions these days."
Al Roker Health Update: Craig Melvin Says Weatherman Is 'Recovering' and Watching 'Today' Show
Al Roker's presence was felt on Wednesday's episode of the Today show when co-host Craig Melvin gave an update on the beloved 68-year-old weatherman's health. "Mr. Roker is still recovering," Melvin said during the third hour of the news program. "He is watching this morning, providing real-time feedback." During the...
Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers
Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.
Al Roker Remains Hospitalized Amid Health Battle, Shares Message to Fans
In Al Roker's neck of the woods, recovery remains in the forecast. The Today weatherman issued a new update to fans on social media Thursday, confirming he is still in the hospital. It was recently reported that the 68-year-old longtime TV figure was readmitted after being released from the hospital in time to spend Thanksgiving at home with his family. Earlier in November, he first revealed he had been hospitalized with blood clots in his leg and lungs. While the cause behind his most recent hospitalization is unclear, Roker hinted at the toll this health struggle has had on him in his latest message.
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Her 'Cheers' Co-Stars -- Read Their Tributes
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
Kirstie Alley's 'It Takes Two' Co-Star Steve Guttenberg Shares Touching Behind-the-Scenes Tribute
Kirstie Alley’s It Takes Two co-star, Steve Guttenberg, is remembering her with a sweet message. On Monday, it was confirmed that the actress died after a brief battle with colon cancer. She was 71. Guttenberg took to Instagram to share a still from their film, with a message revealing...
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Sweet Instagram Post Celebrating Their Daughter's Birthday
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are co-parenting amicably and sharing some love with their kids. On Monday, the Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Vivian's 10th birthday, with a sweet, beaming snapshot. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring...
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz He Doesn't Want Her to Work (Exclusive)
Big Ed and his fiancé, Liz, aren't on the same page when it comes to their future. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple discusses 29-year-old Liz wanting to take a bigger role at the restaurant she works at, and 57-year-old Ed is against it.
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
