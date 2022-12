Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has let it be known he'd happily welcome star quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for the 2023 NFL season. "Yeah, absolutely. Of course," LaFleur responded when asked Monday if he wanted Rodgers to remain his QB1 into the next campaign, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. LaFleur was speaking on the opening day of the club's bye week and after Rodgers teased that Sunday's 28-19 win over the Chicago Bears could be his final trip to Soldier Field as a Green Bay player.

