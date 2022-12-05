ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

T.J. Holmes Had Affair With a Third Woman, Sources Say

T.J. Holmes finds himself at the center of a news cycle after it was revealed last week that he's been seeing his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach. Now, ET can confirm that Robach isn't the only woman who Holmes has had a relationship with at ABC. Earlier this week, ET learned that the TV personality had an affair with a producer who left the morning show in 2017. Additionally, two sources tell ET that Holmes was also romantic with a third woman who no longer works at the network.
Al Roker Remains Hospitalized Amid Health Battle, Shares Message to Fans

In Al Roker's neck of the woods, recovery remains in the forecast. The Today weatherman issued a new update to fans on social media Thursday, confirming he is still in the hospital. It was recently reported that the 68-year-old longtime TV figure was readmitted after being released from the hospital in time to spend Thanksgiving at home with his family. Earlier in November, he first revealed he had been hospitalized with blood clots in his leg and lungs. While the cause behind his most recent hospitalization is unclear, Roker hinted at the toll this health struggle has had on him in his latest message.
'Chicago Med' Producers on Brian Tee's Send-Off and Marlyne Barrett's 'Bravery' Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

As Chicago Med sends off one of their own, a slew of new challenges await for the doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. In Wednesday's season 8 fall finale, titled "This Could Be the Start of Something New," Will (Nick Gehlfuss) relies on Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Med’s newly donated, state-of-the-art OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles (Oliver Platt) helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. And as their wedding day approaches, Ethan (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) run into some roadblocks.
Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)

Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
Jonathan Bennett Says Hallmark 'Created a Safe Place for Queer Artists' to Tell Their Stories (Exclusive)

Jonathan Bennett leads The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first Christmas romantic comedy that focuses on a queer love story. The actor previously co-starred in two Christmas House movies in 2020 and 2021 for the network, where he played one-half of a gay couple in love who were seeking to adopt a baby. But The Holiday Sitter, which Bennett executive produces, puts him firmly in the spotlight.
Why Matthew Perry Wants to Watch 'Friends' Now After Avoiding It for Years

Matthew Perry is ready to get enjoyment out of Friends. During a discussion with Tom Power about his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor explained why he initially avoided watching the sitcom that made him famous and why he may be ready to dive back into it now.
Lindsie Chrisley Shares How People's Comments About Her Parents' Sentencing Are Affecting Her

Lindsie Chrisley admits that she has seen harsh reactions in public and online following the news of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s, sentencing last month. In the latest episode of the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast, the 33-year-old recounts a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke. Lindsie shares that she and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case.
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is 'So Similar' to Princess Diana in New Docuseries

People have been drawing parallels between the late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, for years, and now it seems Diana's son, Prince Harry, agrees with them. Volume I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday, and in it, Harry discusses his mother at length, even comparing her to his wife.

