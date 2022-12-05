ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

Al Roker Remains Hospitalized Amid Health Battle, Shares Message to Fans

In Al Roker's neck of the woods, recovery remains in the forecast. The Today weatherman issued a new update to fans on social media Thursday, confirming he is still in the hospital. It was recently reported that the 68-year-old longtime TV figure was readmitted after being released from the hospital in time to spend Thanksgiving at home with his family. Earlier in November, he first revealed he had been hospitalized with blood clots in his leg and lungs. While the cause behind his most recent hospitalization is unclear, Roker hinted at the toll this health struggle has had on him in his latest message.
'Chicago P.D.' Boss on How Upton's Latest Obsession Will Force Her to Address Halstead's Absence (Exclusive)

It's led up to this. Chicago P.D.'s latest case, involving Sean (Yellowstone's Jefferson White), a trafficker of young girls who also happens to be the police chief's son, has consumed Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) attention since Halstead's departure. Obsessed with bringing Sean in once and for all, Upton -- who hasn't addressed her husband's absence head-on just yet -- and her cohorts at Intelligence find themselves with their best chance at taking Sean down in Wednesday's fall finale.
Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account Revealed in New 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offering an unfiltered look into their lives in the new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry isn't a stranger to a filter. In volume I of the docuseries, which covers the couple's early romance in three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a rare glimpse into their lives.
Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon

Jenna Johnson is in mourning after her younger brother and sister-in-law suffered an unimaginable loss when their daughter, Lennon Sky Johnson, died last week. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple -- Skyler and Ashton -- and their family at the cemetery on a snowy day. The photos also show Lennon's tiny casket topped with a bouquet of roses. There's also a photo of Lennon to the side of the casket.
Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers

Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is 'So Similar' to Princess Diana in New Docuseries

People have been drawing parallels between the late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, for years, and now it seems Diana's son, Prince Harry, agrees with them. Volume I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday, and in it, Harry discusses his mother at length, even comparing her to his wife.
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom

Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
Why Matthew Perry Wants to Watch 'Friends' Now After Avoiding It for Years

Matthew Perry is ready to get enjoyment out of Friends. During a discussion with Tom Power about his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor explained why he initially avoided watching the sitcom that made him famous and why he may be ready to dive back into it now.
Christina Applegate Says 'Dead to Me' Helped Her Cope With MS Diagnosis: 'It Was Cathartic'

Christina Applegate admits she's always been one to bury herself in work in order to deflect from real-life affliction, be it contentious breakups or her breast cancer diagnosis in 2008. But when she was diagnosed with MS in 2021, she says she finally had a platform where she could, for the first time, "fall apart" and grieve in a scene, and it proved to be "cathartic."
Keke Palmer Says She's Getting Into Her Latest Role as 'a Mother'

Keke Palmer is embracing her pregnancy journey and all the cozy comforts that can come with it. The actress and podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about the latest episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer. In the video, Palmer addresses her...
Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)

Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions. Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while...

