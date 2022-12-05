Read full article on original website
Related
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
WUSA
Al Roker Remains Hospitalized Amid Health Battle, Shares Message to Fans
In Al Roker's neck of the woods, recovery remains in the forecast. The Today weatherman issued a new update to fans on social media Thursday, confirming he is still in the hospital. It was recently reported that the 68-year-old longtime TV figure was readmitted after being released from the hospital in time to spend Thanksgiving at home with his family. Earlier in November, he first revealed he had been hospitalized with blood clots in his leg and lungs. While the cause behind his most recent hospitalization is unclear, Roker hinted at the toll this health struggle has had on him in his latest message.
WUSA
'Chicago P.D.' Boss on How Upton's Latest Obsession Will Force Her to Address Halstead's Absence (Exclusive)
It's led up to this. Chicago P.D.'s latest case, involving Sean (Yellowstone's Jefferson White), a trafficker of young girls who also happens to be the police chief's son, has consumed Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) attention since Halstead's departure. Obsessed with bringing Sean in once and for all, Upton -- who hasn't addressed her husband's absence head-on just yet -- and her cohorts at Intelligence find themselves with their best chance at taking Sean down in Wednesday's fall finale.
WUSA
Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account Revealed in New 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offering an unfiltered look into their lives in the new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry isn't a stranger to a filter. In volume I of the docuseries, which covers the couple's early romance in three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a rare glimpse into their lives.
WUSA
Trevor Noah Bids Farewell to 'The Daily Show' in Emotional Final Episode Sign-Off
Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of The Daily Show on Thursday, and bid farewell to fans by sharing the episode with his correspondents and signing off with a tearful and heartfelt message of gratitude. "I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you," Noah shared with those in the...
WUSA
Paris Hilton on Where She and Mom Kathy Stand After She Refuted Her Fertility Journey Claims (Exclusive)
There's no bad blood between Paris Hilton and her mom, Kathy Hilton, after the 41-year-old heiress refuted her mom's claims that she's been "trying and trying" to get pregnant. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Breakfast at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in...
WUSA
'Bachelor In Paradise' Alum Tia Booth Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Taylor Mock
A cause for celebration! Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth is a new mom. The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share the exciting news that she and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, had welcomed their bundle of joy. Booth posted an audio clip of herself and...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé's David and Annie on the Possibility of Having a Baby, the Secret to Their Marriage (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David and Annie shocked viewers when a recent teaser for season 2 of their spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, showed that Annie may be pregnant. ET sat down with the couple to talk about what's ahead this season, and if they do in fact want children together.
WUSA
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
WUSA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a regal arrival during the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet during the event, which was held at the New York Hilton in New York City. Harry lovingly held an umbrella over he...
WUSA
Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon
Jenna Johnson is in mourning after her younger brother and sister-in-law suffered an unimaginable loss when their daughter, Lennon Sky Johnson, died last week. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple -- Skyler and Ashton -- and their family at the cemetery on a snowy day. The photos also show Lennon's tiny casket topped with a bouquet of roses. There's also a photo of Lennon to the side of the casket.
WUSA
Reese Witherspoon Is Returning to Star in 'Election' Sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'
Reese Witherspoon is gearing up to get back into a role she first played over 23 years ago. The celebrated actress is set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can't Win, the sequel to her 1999 political comedy, Election. Director Alexander Payne -- who co-wrote and...
WUSA
Vanessa Lachey Mourns Sudden Death of 'NCIS Hawai'i' Writer Yakira Chambers
Vanessa Lachey is mourning the loss of a beloved staff writer on her hit CBS show, NCIS: Hawai'i. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday and penned a moving tribute to Yakira Chambers, who reportedly died last week while out shopping with her mom in Newport Beach, California. Lachey, who portrays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent-in-Charge of the field office in Hawai'i, remembered Chambers as a talented writer who exquisitely elevated her character on the show.
WUSA
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is 'So Similar' to Princess Diana in New Docuseries
People have been drawing parallels between the late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, for years, and now it seems Diana's son, Prince Harry, agrees with them. Volume I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday, and in it, Harry discusses his mother at length, even comparing her to his wife.
WUSA
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom
Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
WUSA
Why Matthew Perry Wants to Watch 'Friends' Now After Avoiding It for Years
Matthew Perry is ready to get enjoyment out of Friends. During a discussion with Tom Power about his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor explained why he initially avoided watching the sitcom that made him famous and why he may be ready to dive back into it now.
WUSA
Christina Applegate Shares Her First Reaction to MS Diagnosis, Recalls Early Symptoms: 'I Couldn't Walk'
Christina Applegate is not sugarcoating her journey with multiple sclerosis. On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Dead to Me star reveals her reaction to her diagnosis. Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021, while shooting the final season of Dead to Me. "Can I say, it...
WUSA
Christina Applegate Says 'Dead to Me' Helped Her Cope With MS Diagnosis: 'It Was Cathartic'
Christina Applegate admits she's always been one to bury herself in work in order to deflect from real-life affliction, be it contentious breakups or her breast cancer diagnosis in 2008. But when she was diagnosed with MS in 2021, she says she finally had a platform where she could, for the first time, "fall apart" and grieve in a scene, and it proved to be "cathartic."
WUSA
Keke Palmer Says She's Getting Into Her Latest Role as 'a Mother'
Keke Palmer is embracing her pregnancy journey and all the cozy comforts that can come with it. The actress and podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about the latest episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer. In the video, Palmer addresses her...
WUSA
Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions. Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while...
Comments / 0