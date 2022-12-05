Read full article on original website
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Kentucky Kernel
Womens basketball squares off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena
Wildcats square off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena. After a convincing 82-56 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday, which saw a great defensive game from the Cats, and a date in Minneapolis against Minnesota on Wednesday, Kentucky womens basketball is set to face Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 11, inside Rupp Arena.
Card Chronicle
Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Cincinnati by 1.5. —For those wondering about the schedule of events for today, there is U of L Athletic Association Executive Committee and Board of Directors meeting at 4 p.m. where the approval of Jeff Brohm’s contract is expected to be made quickly. Immediately following that, Brohm’s introductory press conference at Louisville will commence.
siuecougars.com
Cougars Drop Nail-Biter to Bradley
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Ray'Sean Taylor's over-the-shoulder shot went down just after the buzzer Tuesday and Bradley escaped with a 56-54 win over SIUE in front of 1,516 at First Community Arena. Taylor's shot came after an inbounds play from the opposite end. A long pass from Shamar Wright was...
The Crunch Zone
Louisville Is Dominant In 105-32 Win Over SIUE
Louisville hosted SIUE tonight and are back in the win column after two back-to-back losses. Imagine the second half of Louisville vs. Ohio State, where the wheels seemingly fell off. The first half of tonight’s game was the complete opposite of that. Morgan Jones was absolutely dominating both ends of the court with 13 points and 6 steals and Nyla Harris was providing further proof that she’s an immediate impact player. She simply does not play like a freshman and although the talent was lacking with SIUE, Nyla still had 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in the first half. As a team, Louisville set the school record for the most points in a half with 62 and only gave up a total of 11 first half points.
12/8/22 Louisville Coach Jeff Brohm
Simultaneously to Purdue making an official announcement that Jeff Brohm was leaving, the Un…
siuecougars.com
Women’s Cross Country Inks Loafman, Doyle, and Thier
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE cross country Coach Josh Wolfe has announced three additions to the women's 2023 roster. The Cougars have added Mia Loafman (Rogers, Arkansas), Riley Doyle (South Roxana, Illinois), and Ella Thier (High Ridge, Missouri) to the team. Loafman joins the Cougars after running at Rogers High School. During...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach
Rudolph’s Run, from the creators of Danger Run, returns to Louisville. A holiday scavenger hunt game played entirely inside your car is returning to Louisville. 7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville. Updated: 6 hours ago. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Jeff Brohm has always been 'All In' on Louisville football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lou Holtz wanted Jeff Brohm to play quarterback at Notre Dame when playing quarterback at Notre Dame was the sexiest position in college football. Brohm had the arm, throwing for 20 touchdown passes while leading Trinity High School to the 1988 KHSAA 4A title. He had the legs, running for another 589 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE
Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
siuecougars.com
SIUE Volleyball Claims Second-Straight OVC Team Sportsmanship Award
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the second-straight year and fourth in program history, the SIUE volleyball team earned the Ohio Valley Conference's Team Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the league Tuesday morning. Voted on by the student-athletes and coaches of the respective sports, the team awards are bestowed upon the...
uoflcardgame.com
Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football
Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Report: 2023 4-Star TE Louisville Commit Jamari Johnson To Visit Pitt This Weekend
Pitt is looking to taking advantage of some recent head coaching shuffling in the ACC. Many were caught off guard with the news this week that Scott Satterfield was leaving Louisville to become the head coach at Cincinnati. That surprise announcement has led to some Louisville recruits looking around at...
'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.
Big Name College Football Coach Returning To Alma Mater: Report
A big name college football coach is reportedly heading back to his alma mater.
Card Chronicle
Louisville football staff updates
It’s barely been more than 24 hours since Scott Satterfield shook the Derby City by bolting for Cincinnati, and already we’ve a handful of updates on the moves of several of his former staff members at U of L. Here’s what we know at the moment:. —As...
Louisville DL Henry Bryant, Zach Edwards Enter Transfer Portal
The defensive line duo were exclusively rotational depth pieces during their time with the Cardinals.
Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message
Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday. Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009. A few hours after this move was announced,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
wdrb.com
Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
