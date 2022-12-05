ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Kentucky Kernel

Womens basketball squares off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena

Wildcats square off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena. After a convincing 82-56 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday, which saw a great defensive game from the Cats, and a date in Minneapolis against Minnesota on Wednesday, Kentucky womens basketball is set to face Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 11, inside Rupp Arena.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Cincinnati by 1.5. —For those wondering about the schedule of events for today, there is U of L Athletic Association Executive Committee and Board of Directors meeting at 4 p.m. where the approval of Jeff Brohm’s contract is expected to be made quickly. Immediately following that, Brohm’s introductory press conference at Louisville will commence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
siuecougars.com

Cougars Drop Nail-Biter to Bradley

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Ray'Sean Taylor's over-the-shoulder shot went down just after the buzzer Tuesday and Bradley escaped with a 56-54 win over SIUE in front of 1,516 at First Community Arena. Taylor's shot came after an inbounds play from the opposite end. A long pass from Shamar Wright was...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Crunch Zone

Louisville Is Dominant In 105-32 Win Over SIUE

Louisville hosted SIUE tonight and are back in the win column after two back-to-back losses. Imagine the second half of Louisville vs. Ohio State, where the wheels seemingly fell off. The first half of tonight’s game was the complete opposite of that. Morgan Jones was absolutely dominating both ends of the court with 13 points and 6 steals and Nyla Harris was providing further proof that she’s an immediate impact player. She simply does not play like a freshman and although the talent was lacking with SIUE, Nyla still had 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in the first half. As a team, Louisville set the school record for the most points in a half with 62 and only gave up a total of 11 first half points.
LOUISVILLE, KY
siuecougars.com

Women’s Cross Country Inks Loafman, Doyle, and Thier

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE cross country Coach Josh Wolfe has announced three additions to the women's 2023 roster. The Cougars have added Mia Loafman (Rogers, Arkansas), Riley Doyle (South Roxana, Illinois), and Ella Thier (High Ridge, Missouri) to the team. Loafman joins the Cougars after running at Rogers High School. During...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach

Rudolph’s Run, from the creators of Danger Run, returns to Louisville. A holiday scavenger hunt game played entirely inside your car is returning to Louisville. 7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville. Updated: 6 hours ago. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Jeff Brohm has always been 'All In' on Louisville football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lou Holtz wanted Jeff Brohm to play quarterback at Notre Dame when playing quarterback at Notre Dame was the sexiest position in college football. Brohm had the arm, throwing for 20 touchdown passes while leading Trinity High School to the 1988 KHSAA 4A title. He had the legs, running for another 589 yards and 12 touchdowns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE

Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
siuecougars.com

SIUE Volleyball Claims Second-Straight OVC Team Sportsmanship Award

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the second-straight year and fourth in program history, the SIUE volleyball team earned the Ohio Valley Conference's Team Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the league Tuesday morning. Voted on by the student-athletes and coaches of the respective sports, the team awards are bestowed upon the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
uoflcardgame.com

Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football

Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville football staff updates

It’s barely been more than 24 hours since Scott Satterfield shook the Derby City by bolting for Cincinnati, and already we’ve a handful of updates on the moves of several of his former staff members at U of L. Here’s what we know at the moment:. —As...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

