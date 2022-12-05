ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

milb.com

Portland Sea Dogs Announce Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs baseball team today announced it has entered into an agreement with a new owner, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Club will continue to be managed by the current Sea Dogs staff, led by President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa, and remain the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
PORTLAND, ME
WGN News

Griner’s release, Heyward’s new home & Bulls are part of ‘The Afternoon Lineup’

We're talking about Brittney Griner's release from Russia, Jason Heyward's new home after his Cubs' release, and the Bulls' contributions of their "Big Three" in a victory on this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup" on WGN News Now. We'll also discuss how you can still get in the Chicago Marathon even if you didn't have any non-guaranteed entry luck Thursday along with a unique Michael Jordan auction item. Larry Hawley has more in this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup."
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Angels sign pitcher Carlos Estévez to 2-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP)Pitcher Carlos Estevez has agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The team made the announcement on Monday during the first day of the winter meetings. The 29-year old right-hander appeared in 62 games for Colorado last season with a 4-4 record, 3.47...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Purple Row

Here’s what Artificial Intelligence has to say about the Rockies

The offseason is always full of questions. It can be truly difficult to predict and theorize what exactly the team at 20th and Blake is trying to do as an organization. The Winter Meetings are in full swing in San Diego and as fans, we are desperate for answers to burning questions about the team and what their plan is or even simple answers to questions we’ve had for years.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Former Top Prospect Hopes to Revive Career with Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with outfielder Nomar Mazara. As a member of the Texas Rangers' organization, Mazara entered 2015 as the no. 54 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com's top 100 prospect rankings. Mazara found success early in his career,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch the first ever MLB draft lottery

It's time for the first ever MLB draft lottery. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft will finally be awarded at MLB's inaugural draft lottery on Tuesday. The top overall draft selection had previously been given to the team that finished with the worst record. But the new collective bargaining agreement struck ahead of the 2022 campaign called for a lottery system to determine the top of the draft order beginning in 2023, a change made to discourage tanking.
WASHINGTON STATE
milb.com

Balkovec speaks at MLB's Take the Field program

Representation can go a long way. There were few women in baseball when Rachel Balkovec began making her way through the ranks in 2012, and they were some of the figures who helped lead her to where she is today as a Minor League manager in the Yankees' organization -- and the first full-time female manager in affiliated baseball history.
ARIZONA STATE
MLB

Watch all 30 Winter Meetings manager media sessions

One of the keystones of the Winter Meetings is hearing from each MLB manager as their clubs make and execute their offseason plans. At the 2022 Meetings in San Diego, MLB.com carried livestreams of every manager media availability on Monday and Tuesday. Watch the archive of each session below. MONDAY.
milb.com

2022 Golden Bobblehead Award Winners

SAN DIEGO — Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced today the winners of the 2022 Golden Bobblehead Awards for top promotional activities and events in six categories. BEST PROMOTION or EVENT – St. Paul Saints, Marathon Sunday Runday. During a Sunday afternoon game in May, the St. Paul Saints...
SAINT PAUL, MN
milb.com

Taco & Tequila Tuesdays, Woof Woof Wednesdays, & Throwback Thursdays Highlight WooSox ‘23 Promotion Innovations

WORCESTER, MA — The Worcester Red Sox today announced their 2023 Promotional Schedule, which features the return of popular promotions and the debut of several new themes for children, families, and young adults. Innovations include “Taco and Tequila Tuesdays,” “Woof Woof Wednesdays,” and “Throwback Thursdays” featuring Red Sox Legends....
Royals Review

New MLB draft lottery costs the Royals, giving them the #8 pick

Baseball held its first-ever MLB draft lottery to determine the order of the first six picks of the draft, and the new format ended up costing the Royals. Kansas City finished with the fifth-worst record last year, but they were passed over in the lottery, and will instead receive the eighth pick in the draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who tied with the Reds for the third-worst record in baseball, will get the #1 pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO

