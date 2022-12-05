ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD

---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
