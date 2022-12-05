ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
KANSAS STATE
State Rep. discusses upcoming Kansas legislative session

After securing his re-election in the midterm election, Clarke Sanders, State Representative of the 69th Kansas House District sat down for an exclusive interview with Salina Post. Sanders talked about the possibility of legislation that would allow for medical marijuana, the partisan divide between the state legislature and Governor Laura Kelly, rural broadband access, and his reflections on his campaign.
KANSAS STATE
Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
BOCA RATON, FL
🎥Missouri Senator Roy Blunt gives farewell speech

On Tuesday, Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt delivered his farewell remarks and reflected on his time in Washington. Click below to listen to Senator Blunt's comments. The Republican whip is retiring at the end of this Congress after serving two terms in the Senate and seven terms in the House.
MISSOURI STATE
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.
NEBRASKA STATE
AAA: Pipeline leak in Kansas hasn't reached pumps yet

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The impact of the pipeline outage resulting from the leak in Kansas on Wednesday isn't known yet, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The closure in the Keystone pipeline that we've seen the last few days due to the leak in northern Kansas has certainly got the industry watching," Steward said. "We're not sure exactly what the impact of that will be yet. It will certainly depend on how long that pipeline is shut down."
KANSAS STATE
🎥 Drone footage shows extent of Kansas oil spill

An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas. Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on...
WASHINGTON, KS
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 13 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,256 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, for a total of 905,678 cases. The state reported 3,609 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.30,...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph School District hopes to bolster attendance, test scores after recent drop

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its 2022 District Report Card this week. Essentially, statewide and district-by-district data tracking attendance, graduation rate, ACT scores and the like. The St. Joseph School District received disappointing results in this report, though they’re not alone. In St. Joseph, attendance in...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

