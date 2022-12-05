Read full article on original website
3 ‘Forever Battery’ Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Gains
Conventional lithium-ion batteries have become incredibly important for the electrification movement. From powering electric cars to powering devices in everyday use, these batteries have become the focal point of most investors. That said, this existing battery technology may have reached its maximum potential due to physical constraints. On the flip side, solid-state batteries or ‘forever batteries’ deliver superior energy density and safety compared to lithium-ion batteries, pointing to a superior future ahead. As this new form of battery technology evolves and improves, investors should consider betting on these top forever battery stocks.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this world's biggest maker of health care products have returned +1.6%...
Hershey (HSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $236.77, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate...
Why You Should Hold on to Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Stock for Now
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC is well poised to grow on the back of strategic acquisitions, solid Risk and Insurance Services business and geographic expansions. Its disciplined capital-allocation strategy bodes well. However, rising expenses are affecting margins. Marsh & McLennan — with a market cap of $84.9 billion —...
Merck (MRK) Is Up 2.36% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Down 59.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL)
Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 59.5% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
T-Mobile (TMUS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $141.57, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost...
Construction Partners (ROAD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Construction Partners Inc (Symbol: ROAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.12, changing hands as low as $26.00 per share. Construction Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wall Street Analysts Think Dick's (DKS) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
DKS or FIVE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Five Below (FIVE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover...
Time to Buy These 3 REITs for 2023?
Inflation has been very strenuous on the housing industry with mortgage rates soaring this year. Rates have started to simmer down lately, and those that have the patience to wait out the fed’s tightening cycle may reap hefty long-term rewards. Short-term opportunities may be approaching as well with many...
New York Community (NYCB) in Focus on 8% Dividend Yield
Solid dividend-yielding stocks are highly desirable amid imminent recession risk. One such stock is New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB. This Hicksville, NY-based bank offers traditional and non-traditional financial products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online and mobile banking. A large portion of the company’s multi-family and commercial real estate loans are concentrated in the Metro New York region.
FREY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of FREYR Battery (Symbol: FREY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.78, changing hands as low as $10.31 per share. FREYR Battery shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zacks.com featured highlights Pinduoduo, Tecnoglass, Hudson Technologies and Schlumberger
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Pinduoduo PDD, Tecnoglass TGLS, Hudson Technologies HDSN and Schlumberger SLB. 4 of the Best Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio. It’s important for investors to seek a profitable company over a loss-making...
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Atlas (ATCO) or BlackRock (BLK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) posted its latest earnings report on Wednesday, Dec. 7. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (which ended on Oct. 31), the enterprise AI software company's revenue rose 7% year over year to $62.4 million, which exceeded its previous guidance for 3%-6% growth and beat analysts' estimates by $1.6 million.
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
Barnes Group, Inc. B is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
Wendy's (WEN) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Wendy's (WEN). Shares have added about 8.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Wendy's due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
3 Stocks With High Dividend Yields
In this period of market uncertainty and volatility, many investors are flocking to quality and stability -- companies that are built to weather the macroeconomic storm. They are also seeking out stocks that generate solid income via dividends, because good dividend stocks can not only provide you with income, but the dividends can also be reinvested to boost a stock's total return. And often, good dividend stocks are associated with high-quality, stable companies that are built for the long haul.
Bull Of The Day: Qualys (QLYS)
Qualys (QLYS) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports a F for Value and a B for Growth. I love to see that sort of growth divergence where we have a weak value score and a strong growth score. As a growth investor, that tells me right away that I am on the right path. This security company posted a beat in early November. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
