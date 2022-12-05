Texas RB Bijan Robinson visits the Dallas Cowboys

Bijan Robinson could make the move from the premier college football team in Texas to the state’s top professional team. The Dallas Cowboys are taking a close look at the generational running back.

Robinson has put up impressive numbers for the Longhorns this season. The Texas workhorse has taken 258 carries for 1,580 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and 6.1 yards per carry.

Bijan has been an equally dynamic receiver in burnt orange. Robinson has 19 receptions for 314 yards and 16.5 yards per reception.

It’s no secret Dallas could be in the market for a running back. Ezekiel Elliott appears to be seeing his role slowly diminish while Tony Pollard will likely see free agency soon.

Elliott was seen as one of many cautionary tales of NFL franchises overvaluing the running back position. Nevertheless, Bijan Robinson’s skill set could make each NFL team reconsider its running back philosophy.

Here’s how social media is taking the Bijan Robinson news.

Visiting at The Star

Hanging out with Ezekiel Elliott

Mock Draft

Dallas Texas TV