ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas RB Bijan Robinson visits the Dallas Cowboys

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Jp4O_0jYUx9aV00

Bijan Robinson could make the move from the premier college football team in Texas to the state’s top professional team. The Dallas Cowboys are taking a close look at the generational running back.

Robinson has put up impressive numbers for the Longhorns this season. The Texas workhorse has taken 258 carries for 1,580 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and 6.1 yards per carry.

Bijan has been an equally dynamic receiver in burnt orange. Robinson has 19 receptions for 314 yards and 16.5 yards per reception.

It’s no secret Dallas could be in the market for a running back. Ezekiel Elliott appears to be seeing his role slowly diminish while Tony Pollard will likely see free agency soon.

Elliott was seen as one of many cautionary tales of NFL franchises overvaluing the running back position. Nevertheless, Bijan Robinson’s skill set could make each NFL team reconsider its running back philosophy.

Here’s how social media is taking the Bijan Robinson news.

Visiting at The Star

Hanging out with Ezekiel Elliott

Mock Draft

Dallas Texas TV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes discusses trio of interceptions: 'Just three bad decisions'

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes didn’t play his finest game in the team’s Week 14 win against the Denver Broncos. His three interceptions were the most in a single game since Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season when he threw three interceptions against the Miami Dolphins. Two of the turnovers directly led to points for the Broncos when they hadn’t scored any points prior.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady happily signed a ball Dre Greenlaw intercepted after his loss to the 49ers

Tom Brady had a very bad Sunday. Six days after rallying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win on Monday Night Football, Brady’s Bucs were thoroughly dismantled in Santa Clara. The San Francisco 49ers, led by seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, thrashed Tampa 35-7 in a game so lopsided Fox swapped out its national broadcast to the Panthers-Seahawks game halfway through the third quarter.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Rice and NFL fans were livid with Kyle Shanahan's reckless play-calling after Deebo Samuel's injury

Entering Brock Purdy’s first career NFL start after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, the San Francisco 49ers undoubtedly wanted to make a statement on Sunday. With Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town, the 49ers were in an excellent spot to pad their NFC West lead and start to work out some kinks before the playoffs begin.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs get embarrassed in 35-7 blowout loss to 49ers

It started bad and got worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, as a quick two-score lead turned into a 35-7 rout at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers built up a 28-0 lead at halftime, as the Bucs’ banged-up defense struggled to stop a talented offense loaded with explosive playmakers. Rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy executed Kyle Shanahan’s offense to near perfection.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans saw the fourth down call work on film against the Cowboys

The most bizarre call of the Houston Texans’ 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was the fourth-and-goal run from the 3-yard line. Quarterback Jeff Driskel took the run-pass option and cut it inside for a 1-yard gain, resulting in a turnover on downs. Houston still had a 23-20 lead with 3:21 to go in the game, but Dallas marched 98 yards in 11 plays to score the go-ahead touchdown.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy