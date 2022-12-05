Read full article on original website
Camden Property Trust’s $155M leap into build-to-rent
Camden Property Trust, a national powerhouse in the multifamily market, is investing an estimated $155 million in single-family rentals, building 400 new homes across two communities in the Houston suburbs. Camden Long Meadow Farms, a 200-home, build-to-rent community, is being constructed at 5300 Berkeley Knoll Circle in Richmond, south of...
NewQuest proposes mixed-use for Pearland’s Lower Kirby
A Houston-based developer has proposed a $350 million mixed-use development for Pearland’s Lower Kirby District. NewQuest Properties is in talks with city officials about a 93-acre development with retail, restaurants, apartments, a hotel, sports and entertainment, the Houston Business Journal reported. Plans call for the development to rise at the intersection of State Highway 288 and Beltway 8.
