A Houston-based developer has proposed a $350 million mixed-use development for Pearland’s Lower Kirby District. NewQuest Properties is in talks with city officials about a 93-acre development with retail, restaurants, apartments, a hotel, sports and entertainment, the Houston Business Journal reported. Plans call for the development to rise at the intersection of State Highway 288 and Beltway 8.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO